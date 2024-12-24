Well, we can now scratch all those options off the list, as the nature of the project has been revealed – and it's something that no one had predicted. Universal have confirmed with a post on social media that Nolan will be bringing an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey to the big screen, describing the film as a "mythic action epic shot around the world using brand new IMAX film technology".

That sounds exciting enough, but it's even better when we consider the star-studded cast of actors who had already been confirmed for the film – including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and several other A-listers.

So when can fans expect to see it? And what exactly is the film about? Read on for everything you need to know.

It was confirmed in Universal's post announcing the news that the film will arrive on Friday 17th July 2026 – so at time of writing there's still around a year and a half to wait, with production expected to get underway in the early part of 2025.

Of course, it's no surprise that the film will arrive at the height of summer, with that time of year having long been favoured by Nolan, even when it came to the release of Tenet at the height of the pandemic.

Oppenheimer also arrived in mid-July – famously on the same day as Barbie – and no film fan will need a reminder of how successful that film proved to be. We wonder what film will be paired with The Odyssey for a possible double bill in 2026...

The Odyssey cast

The cast for the film looks set to be extremely star-studded – even by Nolan's own lofty standards.

So far, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron have all been confirmed for the cast, although at this point we're still awaiting details on who they'll be playing.

Given the film is telling such an epic story, we imagine there will also be a fair few more cast members announced in due course – when we catch wind of who else will star and what roles they'll be taking on, we'll update this page accordingly.

The Odyssey plot

Of course, The Odyssey is one of the most famous texts ever written in any language – originating as an Ancient Greek epic poem dating to the 8th century BC and attributed to Homer.

Divided into 24 books, tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War.

The journey itself lasts an additional 10 years, as Odysseus has to contend with plenty of perilous hurdles, while his wife Penelope and son Telemachus also have to contend with their own fair share of problems as suitors contend for Penelope's hand in marriage while Odysseus is presumed dead.

It's safe to say that a lot happens in the story, so Nolan certainly won't have a shortage of material to work with, but it remains to be seen exactly how much of the poem the film will cover – and whether it will be set in Ancient Greece or perhaps adapted to a different place and time period.

One thing that's for sure is that he'll be able to draw on a huge variety of previous films based on the poem – which was first adapted as a silent film by Italian director Giuseppe de Liguoro in 1911 and most recently served as the inspiration for the 2024 film The Return, which stars Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche and was based on just the second half of the text.

So far, none of the adaptations have quite endured as beloved classics – we can't wait to see how this version measures up...

Is there a trailer for The Odyssey?

Given the film has not yet begun production, we're still some way off seeing a trailer for the film.

But we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any and all updates, and hopefully we might at the very least have some first look images to share at some point in 2025.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17th July 2026.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.