It follows the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he makes the perilous journey home after the Trojan War and encounters various challenging enemies along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe, exploring themes of heroism, resilience, vengeance and divine intervention,

“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Studios said of the project in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026."

It was previously confirmed that the movie will feature an all-star cast, including Tom Holland.

"To be perfectly honest... I don't really know what it's about," Holland recently said of the film on The Dish podcast. "I'm super excited, but it's been pretty quiet about the project. I met with [Nolan] and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is, and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it's about."

The Odyssey cast: Full list of confirmed actors

The list of confirmed actors so far is as follows. Scroll down for more information about the stars.

Matt Damon

Tom Holland

Zendaya

Robert Pattinson

Lupita Nyong'o

Anne Hathaway

Charlize Theron

Matt Damon plays TBC

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne in The Bourne Ultimatum. Universal Studios

What else has Matt Damon been in? Damon is best known for appearing in the Bourne franchise. He has also appeared in other real-life roles including as Carroll Shelby in Ford v Ferrari and as James Granger in The Monuments Men in 2014.

More recently, Damon starred in Nolan’s Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, a lieutenant general in the United States Army who played a crucial part in the Manhattan Project alongside Oppenheimer. He also worked with Nolan on the film Interstellar.

Tom Holland plays TBC

Tom Holland in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+

What else has Tom Holland been in? The actor is best known for his leading role in six Marvel movies as Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

He has also appeared in Uncharted, The Devil All The Time and Cherry and The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

Zendaya plays TBC

Zendaya in Challengers. YouTube/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

What else has Zendaya been in? You’ll recognise Zendaya from her Disney Channel days in KC Undercover and Shake It Off. She went on to bag more grown-up roles in the Spider-Man movies, The Greatest Showman and Euphoria.

Following her Euphoria acclaim, she took on her first blockbuster roles with the two Dune films, before bagging a role in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.

Robert Pattinson plays TBC

Robert Pattinson in Tenet. Warner Bros

What else has Robert Pattinson been in? Pattinson rose to fame playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. He went on to amass more impressive credits including Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, The Lighthouse and The Batman. He has previously worked alongside Nolan in Tenet.

Lupita Nyong'o plays TBC

Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Paramount Pictures/ YouTube.

What else has Lupita Nyong’o been in? The actress rose to stardom thanks to her role as Patsey in Steve McQueen's historical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013), before going on to appear in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, and in the sequel, The Last Jedi in 2017. More recently, she starred in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Anne Hathaway plays TBC

Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand in The Idea of You. Prime Video

What else has Anne Hathaway been in? Hathaway became a household name after making her 2001 debut in The Princess Diaries. She went on to star in films including Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married and Les Misérables.

More recent film credits include Ocean's 8, Dark Waters, Armageddon Time, Eileen, Mothers' Instinct, the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed and The Idea of You on Prime Video.

Charlize Theron plays TBC

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard on Netflix.

What else has Charlize Theron been in? Fans might recognise Theron from films such as Monster, Tully, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Fate of the Furious and The Old Guard on Netflix.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17th July 2026.

