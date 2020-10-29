Overall, the film has performed well below expectations, currently sitting at less than $350 million at the worldwide box office, so a strong performance on DVD, Blu-ray and online platforms would help recoup some more of its mammoth budget.

With its theatrical run beginning to wind down and rising cases of coronavirus in many areas of the world, a home release could be coming down the pipeline soon.

Here's everything we know so far about Tenet's DVD release date.

When is Tenet released on DVD?

There is not currently a confirmed release date for Tenet on DVD, Blu-ray and home streaming, but it has been speculated that the film could be released in time for Christmas.

In normal times, a blockbuster will spend approximately three to four months in cinemas before being released elsewhere, but there's a chance that timeline could be sped up amid continuing coronavirus complications.

After landing in UK cinemas in late August, RadioTimes.com predicts that Tenet could arrive on DVD and Blu-ray in early December, just in time for the Christmas season.

This would all but guarantee strong sales as people begin seeking out presents for the movie buff in their life, many of whom might not have had the chance to see Nolan's epic in cinemas over the summer.

Can I still book tickets to see Tenet in cinemas?

Some UK cinemas are still selling tickets for showings of Tenet, although they are now less frequent than when the film was initially released, suggesting it is coming to the end of its theatrical run.

What is Tenet about?

Good question! Tenet is arguably Nolan's most confusing film to date and the plot has remained a mystery even to some people who have seen it.

The basic premise is that an undercover agent is attempting to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an unhinged arms dealer from causing World War III.

The complicated time inversion mechanics are very much what the film is built around, often taking priority over the character development, but undoubtedly delivering some spectacular action sequences.

The official synopsis released prior to Tenet's release reads: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time."

The first trailer also makes reference to themes regarding death and the afterlife, proving once again that Nolan isn't afraid to tackle big ideas in his ambitious blockbusters.

The second trailer also includes Robert Pattinson's character casually suggesting they crash a plane into a building - which Washington has revealed was really done as an ambitious practical stunt, in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“That was a real plane, and that was a real building that they crashed that plane into,” he said. “And we, cast and crew, all witnessed it. It was epic! It was incredible, we all cheered and hurrayed and hurrahed when they yelled cut after Chris felt like he got it. What you saw is really what happened – at least the night I was there.”

If you've seen the film and were confused by its convoluted climax, here's the Tenet ending explained.

Who is in the cast of Tenet?

Nolan's films have historically featured top Hollywood stars and Tenet is no exception, with its cast including both Nolan regulars and first-time collaborators.

The leading role will be played by rising star John David Washington, best known for his role in Spike Lee's awards contender BlacKkKlansman. He is also the son of Hollywood royalty, Denzel Washington.

Co-starring alongside him is Robert Pattinson, whose career has seen a meteoric rise lately thanks to acclaimed indie fare like The Lighthouse and, of course, his inheritance of the iconic Batman role.

Elizabeth Debicki will also appear in her first collaboration with Nolan, whose recent credits include Steve McQueen's Widows and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Amongst those returning to work with the director are Michael Caine (who has featured in five Nolan films) and Kenneth Branagh, who played a key role in Dunkirk.

The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel) and Dimple Kapadia (Rudaali).

Is there a trailer for Tenet?

The first Tenet trailer was first shown exclusively in cinemas, before finally making its way online in December 2019. Since then, its racked up more than 20 million views, showing anticipation is high.

A second trailer premiered on Fortnite in May 2020, although notably it doesn't include a release date, prompting suspicion that Tenet could be delayed if cinemas have not completely reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

What does Tenet mean?

Tenet is "a principle or belief, especially one of the main principles of a religion or philosophy," according to Google.

Of course, the word itself may not actually have relevance on the plot of the movie. Rather, it could well be something completely random that Nolan is using to throw us off the scent.

Interestingly, Tenet is a palindrome i.e. a word that reads the same backwards as it does forwards. Given that the film plays around with time travel, including by showing action sequences in reverse, this could come into play at some point...

Follow the link for a spoiler-ific explanation of what Tenet means.

Who composed the Tenet score?

Surprisingly, not Hans Zimmer! This will be the first time that Zimmer has not worked on a Nolan project since The Prestige in 2006.

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson will be taking on the musical mantle, adding to a CV which includes a Best Original Score Oscar for Black Panther.

Nolan will be reunited with a number of his other frequent collaborators on the film, however – including cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

