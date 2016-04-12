It's an emotionally gripping story which opens with the abduction of a French couple from the Channel Tunnel, leaving behind a traumatised small child, Chloe Fournier.

When the aircraft crashes into the sea, killing everyone on board, English copper Karl Roebuck (Stephen Dillane) and French commander Elise Wasserman (Clemence Poesy) are faced with bigger questions; forging connections from the clues thrown up by a vast field of debris.

The story has been given extra urgency by recent terrorist outrages in Europe. In fact, out of respect for the victims of the Brussels terrorist attacks, Sky delayed the broadcast of episode one.

The drama also sees Dillane's English copper Karl Roebuck still grieving the death of his son who died at the end of series one. But he maintains much of his laid back composure and dry wit. Perhaps rather ironically, it is he who still provides the rare moments of light relief in a show which is a tough watch at times.

"You're a clever c***," he is told by his superior at one point.

"You're half-way there yourself, sir," he snaps back.

But his bereavement clearly informs his horror when he sees the bodies of those killed in the terrorist outrage that we see in episode one.

Following the shocking trail of devastation, Karl, Elise and a cross border team, including British Detective Constable Borowoski (William Ash), and Detective Superintendent Bowden (Stanley Townsend) with Head Of French Counterterrorism (Thibault De Montalembert) and Lieutenants Renard (Juliette Navis) and Viot (Cédric Vieira) joining the investigation from France.

Also starring in the drama is Emilia Fox who plays Vanessa Hamilton. Her sinister business dealings are under investigation, and Clarke Peters stars as Sonny Persaud, a renowned academic whose estranged daughter Rosa suddenly re-surfaces in deadly circumstances.

Angel Coulby reprises her role as Laura Roebuck, with Con O’Neill, Johan Heldenbergh and Hannah John-Kamen completing the line-up.

The Tunnel: Sabotage begins on Sky Atlantic tonight and will also be available to binge watch via Sky Box Sets