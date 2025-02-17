Posted on the film's official X account, the caption reads: "Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theatres July 17, 2026."

Matt Damon is just one of many cast members in Nolan's upcoming film, with the A-list cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, to name a few.

There had been much speculation as to who the starry cast would be playing, with Damon being the only cast member to have their character officially announced.

Amid the rumours, it has been reported that Tom Holland will play Telemachus, but that is yet to be confirmed.

The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he journeys home after the Trojan War. Divided into 24 books, the tale includes Odysseus's encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe.

The film will be shot across the world using new IMAX film technology, Universal announced late last year.

This marks Nolan's second partnership with Universal, having worked with the studio on the Oscar award-winning Oppenheimer, which saw Nolan scoop the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture.

"The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time," Universal said in a statement at the time.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17th July 2026.

