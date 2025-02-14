Late last year, Warner Bros announced that The Batman 2 had been delayed by a full year to October 2027, which is a date that the project is on track to meet if Pattinson's latest comments are any indication.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of his new sci-fi flick Mickey 17, Pattinson told press "we haven't shot it yet" but that they'll be starting at the "end of the year", acknowledging that it'll be "a while" until we see his Dark Knight on the streets of Gotham again.

When quizzed on the story of the next film, Pattinson declined to offer any details but simply remarked: "It's cool, though."

Previously, returning writer-director Matt Reeves said that he's hoping to produce a follow-up that people are "really surprised by" – hopefully, that doesn't mean a jukebox musical legal drama, in the vein of Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Batman ended with Paul Dano's twisted take on The Riddler being put behind bars, while it also gave us a glimpse of Barry Keoghan as a new incarnation of the vigilante's arch nemesis, The Joker.

Whether or not the sequel will bring back Keoghan, whose profile has only grown in the last few years, remains to be seen, with fans also hoping for gritty reinventions of other iconic villains, such as Mr Freeze and Hush.

Although more than five years will separate The Batman and its sequel (assuming the film makes its current date), fans of the franchise did at least have acclaimed crime drama The Penguin to tide them over in the interim.

The HBO series was a major critical hit and scored numerous nominations at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes, where lead actor Colin Farrell took home a prize for his performance as the eponymous gangster.

The Batman 2 is coming to cinemas in October 2027.

