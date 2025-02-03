The Batman star plays a man named Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be an "expendable" as part of a programme that will see him get away from planet Earth, and based on the trailer it looks like things could get a little trippy from then onwards.

Intrigued about the film and keen to know when you can watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about Mickey 17.

After moving around several times, the film's official UK release date has now been confirmed as Friday 7th March 2025.

Before then, it will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February – where it has been given an out of competition slot.

It was originally scheduled to be released on 29th March 2024 but was then removed from the schedules reportedly as a result of the impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike and post-production delayed.

It was then dated 31st January 2025, before moving to 18th April and the eventually settling on its confirmed release date.

Mickey 17 cast

Robert Pattinson leads the cast as Mickey Barnes – and for most of the film he will be playing two different clones of the character, so we can expect to see a lot of the Batman star in the film.

But he's far from the only big name in the cast, with the likes of Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also given major roles.

Plus, there are parts for Strike star Holliday Grainger, This is England's Thomas Turgoose and even comedian Tim Key.

You can find the full cast list below:

Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes

Naomi Ackie as Nasha Adjaya

Steven Yeun as Berto

Toni Collette as Gwen Johansen

Mark Ruffalo as Hieronymous Marshall

Holliday Grainger as Gemma

Anamaria Vartolomei as Kai Katz

Angus Imrie as Shrimp Eyes

Steve Park as Agent Zeke

Patsy Ferran as TBC

Daniel Henshall as TBC

Thomas Turgoose as TBC

Tim Key as TBC

Mickey 17 plot

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Wanting to get off of Earth, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an "expendable": a disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact.

"After one of his "multiples", Mickey 17, unintentionally survives a human expedition to colonise the ice planet Niflheim, he goes head to head with a new multiple, Mickey 18."

It certainly sounds intriguing!

Mickey 17 trailer

You can view the trailer for the film below – which gives you a flavour for what looks to be the slightly wacky tone of the film.

Mickey 17 will be released on Friday 7th March 2025.

