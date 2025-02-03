Mickey 17: Release date, cast, plot and trailer for Bong-joon Ho film
Robert Pattinson leads the cast for the intriguing new sci-fi flick.
Fans of Bong Joon-ho have had to wait a long time since his Oscar-winning film Parasite took the world by storm in 2019, but more than five years later – and after a few delays – his latest effort is finally arriving in UK cinemas in the very near future.
Sci-fi flick Mickey 17 – which is based on a novel by Edward Ashton – is the Korean auteur's third film in the English language after Snowpiercer and Okja, and boasts an especially starry cast led by a dual role for Robert Pattinson.
The Batman star plays a man named Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be an "expendable" as part of a programme that will see him get away from planet Earth, and based on the trailer it looks like things could get a little trippy from then onwards.
Intrigued about the film and keen to know when you can watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about Mickey 17.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mickey 17 UK release date
After moving around several times, the film's official UK release date has now been confirmed as Friday 7th March 2025.
Before then, it will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February – where it has been given an out of competition slot.
It was originally scheduled to be released on 29th March 2024 but was then removed from the schedules reportedly as a result of the impacts of the SAG-AFTRA strike and post-production delayed.
It was then dated 31st January 2025, before moving to 18th April and the eventually settling on its confirmed release date.
Mickey 17 cast
Robert Pattinson leads the cast as Mickey Barnes – and for most of the film he will be playing two different clones of the character, so we can expect to see a lot of the Batman star in the film.
But he's far from the only big name in the cast, with the likes of Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also given major roles.
Plus, there are parts for Strike star Holliday Grainger, This is England's Thomas Turgoose and even comedian Tim Key.
You can find the full cast list below:
- Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes
- Naomi Ackie as Nasha Adjaya
- Steven Yeun as Berto
- Toni Collette as Gwen Johansen
- Mark Ruffalo as Hieronymous Marshall
- Holliday Grainger as Gemma
- Anamaria Vartolomei as Kai Katz
- Angus Imrie as Shrimp Eyes
- Steve Park as Agent Zeke
- Patsy Ferran as TBC
- Daniel Henshall as TBC
- Thomas Turgoose as TBC
- Tim Key as TBC
Mickey 17 plot
The official synopsis of the film reads: "Wanting to get off of Earth, Mickey Barnes signs up to be an "expendable": a disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact.
"After one of his "multiples", Mickey 17, unintentionally survives a human expedition to colonise the ice planet Niflheim, he goes head to head with a new multiple, Mickey 18."
It certainly sounds intriguing!
Mickey 17 trailer
You can view the trailer for the film below – which gives you a flavour for what looks to be the slightly wacky tone of the film.
Mickey 17 will be released on Friday 7th March 2025.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.