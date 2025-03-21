The latest instalment in the dystopian series focuses on a young Haymitch (Woody Harrelson's character in the movies) as he navigates life in District 12 – and death in the Hunger Games arena.

Producer Nina Jacobson opened up about the challenges of having to keep such a high-profile project under wraps – and casting such an iconic character.

"This is a very different process for us," she told Variety. "I’ve never actually worked on an adaptation like this, where you’re so far ahead of the book, and yet people are waiting for it."

Jacobson was surprised when she got the call so soon after Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' release.

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

"We had to do a whole secret thing where I went to [Collins's] longtime agent’s house and read it. There was one copy of the book that lived at his house. I had to go have my turn. [Director] Francis [Lawrence] went and had his turn," she added.

The pair were "thrilled", despite the tough subject matter, and not being able to talk to anybody about it.

Jacobson also confirmed they're far along in the development process thanks to having early access to the material.

"None of it has been announced yet, but we have a great draft that we’re still doing work on. We’ve established our locations. We’re very far along for a book that’s only going to come out tomorrow," she said.

Casting is still a mystery, however, largely to prevent the manuscript leaking. Though Jacobson was able to expand on what they're looking for, and how they plan to honour Harrelson's performance, without imitating it.

"You don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create," she said.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theatres in November 2026.

