This film is set before Katniss and Peeta stole our hearts in the 2008 novel and adaptation, but after President Snow's descent into madness in the most recent film, A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Whitney Peak has been confirmed to be playing fan-favourite character Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to hit cinemas on 20th November 2026.

Read on for everything you need to know about Whitney Peak, including what you will recognise her from.

Who is Whitney Peak?

Whitney Peak is an actress and model, best known for her role as Zoya Lott in the 2021 HBO Max reboot of the hit show Gossip Girl.

Whitney Peak. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

She has been acting since she was 11, where she played Stella in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film Molly's Game, starring in a small role alongside big names like Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

On Wednesday 23rd April, it was announced that Peak will be starring in the second Hunger Games prequel film, playing Lenore Dove Baird. Sunrise on the Reaping will also feature Joseph Zada, who will be playing Haymitch Abernathy.

How old is Whitney Peak?

Whitney Peak is 22 years old.

She was born on 28th January 2o03.

What nationality is Whitney Peak?

Whitney Peak is Ugandan-Canadian.

She was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 2003. Her family moved to Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, in Canada, in 2012.

Her mother is a Ugandan hairdresser and her father is a Canadian pilot and engineer. She is also the youngest of four siblings.

What has Whitney Peak previously starred in?

Her first recurring role was in the hit series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she played Judith Blackwood. Other notable names in the series included Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina, and Ross Lynch, who was Harvey Kinkle.

As well as the previously mentioned Gossip Girl, Peak also played Becca in Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the 1993 original.

Whitney Peak as Becca in Hocus Pocus 2. Disney

Peak has a successful modelling career too. In 2021, she became a US brand ambassador for Chanel, starring in multiple advertisements for the fashion house. She became the face of the Who Are You Coco Mademoiselle fragrance campaign in 2023.

Fans of singer Sabrina Carpenter may also recognise Peak from her role in the singer's Nonsense music video from back in 2022.

What has Whitney Peak said about joining the Sunrise on the Reaping cast?

At the time of writing, Whitney Peak has not yet commented on her casting, but those involved in the process have spoken very highly of her.

Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Erin Westerman, said of the casting: "The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire.

"After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out – not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles."

She continued: "Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch. Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove.

"When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home."

Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Grey Baird in the first prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, also shared her thoughts about the casting on Instagram, praising Peak by saying: "I know she's gonna do the Baird name proud."

Is Whitney Peak on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Whitney Peak's Instagram profile with the handle @whitneypeak.

Currently, she has 450,000 followers, but will likely skyrocket upon the film's release.

Is Whitney Peak on X?

Peak doesn't have an X account.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to cinemas on 20th November 2026, while Suzanne Collins's original book Sunrise on the Reaping is available to purchase now.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.