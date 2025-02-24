While she has since continued to act – starring in gritty drama The Hate U Give through to playing Cady Heron in Broadway's Mean Girls: The Musical – her singing talents are now what she's best known for.

Here are all her albums and singles released so far, what they achieved, and what she won as a result of them.

Eyes Wide Open (2015)

Singles:

Can't Blame a Girl for Trying

We'll Be the Stars

Eyes Wide Open

Sabrina was 16 years old when she released her debut album, which came out under Disney's Hollywood Records. It sold 12,000 copies in the first week, with her charting on the Billboard charts in the US at number 43.

Among the songwriters on the album was Meghan Trainor, who contributed to tracks Can't Blame a Girl for Trying and Darling, I'm a Mess.

She won two awards from the album at the Radio Disney Music Awards, Best Crush Song for Can't Blame a Girl for Trying and Best Anthem for Eyes Wide Open.

Evolution (2016)

Singles

On Purpose

Thumbs

All We Have Is Love

Evolution debuted at number 28 on the Billboard charts in the US.

Singular: Act I (2018)

Singles

Almost Love

Sue Me

Bad Time

The first of a two-part release, Singular: Act I is a pop album with rockier-inspired elements than the second half. Over a series of interviews, she explained that the album was about "empowerment".

Singular: Act II (2019)

Singles

Pushing 20

Exhale

In My Bed

I'm Fakin'

According to Carpenter, Singular: Act II aims to show the "vulnerable side of confidence", telling the Zach Sang Show at the time: "I describe Act II as Act I upside down. Where Act I makes you feel comfortable with yourself, Act II makes you feel a little uncomfortable with yourself, in the way that we need to grow."

It is largely influenced by 90s RnB as well as pop music.

She referred to the album as "the closing chapter of the show", which coincided with the end of her work with Hollywood Records.

Emails I Can't Send (2022)

Singles

Nonsense (peaking at No. 32)

Feather (peaking at No. 19)

Cupid

Her first album under new label Island Records, Carpenter found success when Nonsense picked up on TikTok, earning her international attention for the first time.

It is now certified Gold in the UK, and Platinum in the US and New Zealand.

The album featured elements of pop, folk, and electronic music, with lyrics inspired by navigating life in the public eye, and the collapse of her personal relationships.

During this time, she was announced as a supporting artist for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Short n' Sweet (2024)

Singles

Espresso (peaking at No. 1)

Please Please Please (peaking at No. 1)

Taste (peaking at No. 1)

Bed Chem (peaking at No. 6)

Juno (peaking at No. 24)

Short n' Sweet – which details the highs and lows of 21st-century dating – proved to be the album that put Carpenter on the international map – and she was declared the winner of the Global Success Awards at the 2025 BRITs. She's also been nominated for International Artist of the Year, and International Song of the Year for Espresso, with the winners being announced at the ceremony on 1st March.

She also won her first Grammys – Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso. Espresso was dubbed by fans the 'song of the summer' in 2024, and later won Best Song and Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards respectively.

Short n' Sweet resulted in Carpenter's first ever international arena tour of her career. It is heading to the UK in March 2025.

