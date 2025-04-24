Zada will be playing a teenage Haymitch in the film, who will be a marked departure from the jaded older version of the character, made famous by three-time Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson.

The Aussie actor will be joined by Ugandan-Canadian actor Whitney Peak in Sunrise on the Reaping, with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Hocus Pocus 2 star set to play Haymitch's beloved girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

If you're interested to know more about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star Joseph Zada, you've come to the right place – here's your full introduction to the franchise's latest addition.

Who is Joseph Zada?

Joseph Zada (centre) in We Were Liars. Prime Video

Joseph Zada is an Australian actor, who has been cast as Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping.

Following the success of President Snow-focused standalone film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this entry will expand upon the backstory of District 12's Haymitch – a Hunger Games champion, who goes on to coach Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

The character was played by Woody Harrelson in the original films, where he was older and significantly more jaded, with his traumatic experiences at the hands of The Capitol's elites driving him to alcoholism.

Based on Suzanne Collins' book of the same name, which released earlier this year, Sunrise on the Reaping will detail his tragic origin – including his relationship with first love Lenore Dove Baird (to be played by Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak).

What else has Joseph Zada been in?

Joseph Zada has previously starred in Australian drama Invisible Boys, where he played a closeted gay teenager embroiled in a small town scandal after having an affair with a married man.

The 10-part series, which is currently exclusive to Australia's Stan streaming service, premiered in February of this year and was based upon the novel of the same name by Holden Sheppard.

Zada has also appeared in other Aussie productions, including a recurring role as Daniel in political thriller Total Control and the major character of Dan in true crime film The Speedway Murders.

Coming up, Zada has roles booked in Prime Video's young adult series We Were Liars as well as Netflix's East of Eden adaptation, which also features Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh and Challengers breakout Mike Faist.

How old is Joseph Zada?

Joseph Zada is approximately 20 years old.

The actor's specific date of birth is not a matter of public record, but we do know that he was born in 2005 – which is, frankly, enough to make this writer feel incredibly ancient.

Is Joseph Zada on Instagram?

Yes, Joseph Zada is on Instagram.

He can be found on the handle @josephzada.

What has Joseph Zada said about The Hunger Games?

Not a lot so far! When news broke of his casting in the role of Haymitch, Zada shared a screenshot to his Instagram story, tagging his co-star Whitney Peak and adding three love hearts.

Expect him to speak out in the near future as he will soon be doing press to promote Prime Video original series We Were Liars, based on the young adult novel of the same name, which drops on the streaming platform in June.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is coming to cinemas on November 20th 2026.

