The series continues to revolve around the Chicago Police Department's 21st District, its uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit. A spin-off of the original Chicago Fire series, Chicago PD, also digs into the officer's personal lives, challenges and hurdles as they try to keep their city free of crime.

With the series having just been renewed, when can we expect more instalments of Chicago PD? Read on for everything we know so far about season 13.

While there isn't a confirmed release date for Chicago PD season 13 just yet, we do know that the series will premiere on NBC as part of their 2025 autumn schedule this October.

So, there's not long to wait till new episodes land in the US at all. We don't currently have a UK release window but seeing as season 12 came to Sky Witness and NOW this May with new episodes being released weekly, it could be a little while before season 13 comes to this side of the pond.

Chicago PD season 13 cast speculation: Who could return?

Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight in Chicago PD season 12. Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Although there have been some cast shake-ups elsewhere in the One Chicago universe, there's been no major cast news for Chicago PD just yet. That means we'd expect to see plenty of the same faces reprising their roles for season 13.

Speaking previously of the tight-knit nature of the cast, series creator Dick Wolf previously said: "It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family. Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

The cast we'd expect to return for season 13 are as follows.

Jason Beghe as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook

Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid

Sara Bues as Assistant State Attorney Nina Chapman

What could Chicago PD season 13 be about?

The season 12 finale saw Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) finally tie the knot in a classic wedding that brought everyone together.

The previous season also saw Kiana (Toya Turner) deal with a criminal informant, who turned out to be rather unpredictable and damaged the trust she had in Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) after he got romantically involved with the CI.

However, their tension somewhat dissipated in the season 12 finale, as previously teased by Turner. In an interview with TVLine, she said: "There are some things that bring them a little closer. And then there’s going to be a moment or two in the finale."

Aside from all of the interpersonal drama involved with the team members and patrol officers, Chicago PD of course also centres on a case-per-week format with a new guest cast of characters joining the series for each episode.

Is there a trailer for Chicago PD season 13?

Not yet! Seeing as the series has only recently been renewed but is due for release later this year, we can anticipate more first-looks and teaser trailers very soon.

Watch this space.

Chicago PD season 12 continues weekly on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK. Sign up for Sky TV here.

