And it looks as though a House of the Dragon star is in the running for the major main character, as Milly Alcock is reportedly in the final stages of the decision process. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alcock tested for the role in Atlanta, with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran present.

The Australian actress is known for her role as a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, a role which was then taken over by Emma D'Arcy as the older version of the character.

More recently, Alcock made her West End debut in The Crucible at London's Gielgud Theatre, but news as to whether she will actually be starring in the new Supergirl movie is yet to be announced.

Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon. HBO

It has been said that Alcock has made it to the final stages of the decision-making process, being in the final two with Meg Donnelly, who has voiced the role of the character in recent DC animated movies Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One and its sequel.

The film is still in development but Gunn has previously teased that his version of the character will have developed a "jaded" attitude after fighting for survival throughout her formative years.

Speaking about the character in a video in January 2023, Gunn said: “Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character."

Gunn also added: “We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life.

"She is much more hardcore and not the Supergirl we’re used to."

While the film does not currently have a director, it was confirmed in November 2023 that actress and playwright Ana Nogueira will be penning the script for the new project, which will be going in a different direction to previous iterations of the character seen in the comic books and in last summer's The Flash.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is coming soon.

