How to watch the Twilight films in order

It’s officially Twilight month, with the romantic fantasy flick starring Spencer‘s Kristen Stewart and The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson turning 13 in a few weeks’ time.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2005 novel of the same name, the blockbuster follows awkward teenager Bella (Stewart) who moves to the town of Forks with her dad and meets Edward, a mysterious fellow student who turns out to be a vampire.

After five films and billions of dollars in box office revenue, the franchise came to an end almost 10 years ago, with the love story of Bella and Edward reaching a dramatic conclusion.

As the Twilight Saga’s birthday is just around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to revisit all the films – so we’ve listed all the Twilight movies in chronological order and where you can find them, so you can spend less time searching and more time watching.

Read on for a complete guide to watching the Twilight films in order.

Twilight (2008)

The first film in the Twilight saga, Twilight introduces lonely teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who moves to Forks in Arizona to live with her father. While she begins making friends at her new school, Bella becomes intrigued by mysterious student Edward Cullen, who appears repulsed by her when she sits next to him in Biology class and yet saves her from getting hit by a van in a car park.

Bella soon discovers that Edward is in fact a vampire and begins to fall in love with him – but will Edward’s vampiric family accept their blossoming romance? And why are a trio of rogue vampires who’ve been murdering the people of Forks now obsessed with Bella?

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Moon (2009)

Summit Entertainment

New Moon, the second film in the Twilight saga, begins on Bella’s eighteenth birthday, where she’s celebrating with Edward and his family. After his adopted brother Jasper attempts to attack Bella once she suffers a paper cut, Edward breaks off his relationship with Bella and moves from Forks with his family.

A distraught Bella tries to move on with her life, taking up dangerous activities in order to feel closer to Edward and starts spending more time with Jacob Black, a family friend of hers.

Bella soon discovers that vampires aren’t the only mythical creatures to roam Forks, as Jacob and his family are a pack of shape-shifting werewolves.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Eclipse (2010)

Summit Entertainment

Bella and Edward are reunited – however Edward won’t turn Bella into a vampire until the two are married. As the duo continue their relationship, Edward and Jacob are forced to spend time together despite their mutual distrust of each other.

Meanwhile, murderous vampire Victoria is raising an army of vampires to take down Edward and Bella after Edward killed her true love James. The Cullens and the werewolves are forced to team together to protect Bella, while Bella must choose to be with either Edward or Jacob.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

Summit Entertainment

In the first part of the Twilight finale, a newly-engaged Bella is preparing for her wedding to Edward – a condition required in order for her to become a vampire.

After the wedding, the couple head off on their honeymoon and consummate the marriage while Bella is still human, but discover two weeks later that she is pregnant with a vampire-human baby which could kill her.

While Bella, who’s determined to have the baby despite Edward and Jacob’s calls to terminate it, deals with her failing health and her rapidly progressing pregnancy, other vampires get word of the vampire-human baby and are determined to kill it before it becomes a threat.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Summit Entertainment

In the final chapter of the Twilight saga, Bella has given birth to her daughter Renesmee and survives the labour after being transformed into a vampire.

Jacob forms a bond with Renesmee as she begins to rapidly grow up, while a visiting vampire sees Renesmee and believes she is an immortal child – a vampire changed in childhood who is unable to be trained or restrained.

She tells the Volturi, the vampire council, who set out to kill Renesmee as the Cullens gather all their allies in order to take them down in a dangerous battle.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

