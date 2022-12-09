At the moment, there are a lot of wild rumours flying around and relatively few hard facts, so we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until a formal announcement is made.

There are some big changes in store for the DC Extended Universe as new boss James Gunn starts getting his house in order, with Jason Momoa rumoured to be in line for a new job in the shuffle.

What we do know is that Wonder Woman 3, which was set to reunite director Patty Jenkins with star Gal Gadot, is no longer moving forward, which has led some to believe that a complete reboot could be in the works.

That wouldn't be wholly surprising given that the mainline DCEU hasn't had a bona fide hit on its hands since 2018's Aquaman (remember that 2019's Joker and this year's The Batman are both set in separate continuities).

This might be why Gunn is reportedly looking into keeping Aquaman star Momoa involved in the franchise, with a new rumour suggesting he would stick around even in the event of a reboot – albeit in a different role.

Is Jason Momoa playing Lobo in the new DC Extended Universe?

Jason Momoa aș Arthur în Aquaman.

Last month, speculation started growing that intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo is a priority for Gunn's DC Studios, after the filmmaker-turned-executive shared a photo of the character as his first post on social media platform Mastodon.

Momoa was soon connected to the role, after teasing a "dream" project of his given a new lease of life under Gunn and co-chair Peter Safran, later adding to Comic Book Resources that a Lobo film "would be amazing".

He added: "I’m just happy that Gunn is at the helm and Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

Sources have since confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Momoa is being considered for another DC role, but it remains unclear if that is Lobo or someone else entirely.

Whatever the case, it appears that Momoa's days as Aquaman could be numbered.

THR also claimed that Gunn and Safran will meet with Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week to pitch their vision of the DC Extended Universe. If that meeting goes well, fans could also hear some details in the near future.

For now, though, things are being kept tightly under wraps, much to the chagrin of some who have been involved in the DC films to date and are now finding their future prospects uncertain (via Deadline).

Gunn also acknowledged this in a Twitter statement, saying: "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Who is Lobo?

James Gunn could be looking for another Guardians of the Galaxy-style project – ie, a relatively obscure property he can reinvent for the mainstream – by targeting Lobo as a key priority in his early days as DC Studios co-chair.

Comic book fans will know the character as a space-faring alien bounty hunter, who rose to prominence as one of DC's more "edgy" antiheroes, known for indulging in bad language, bloody violence and plenty of cigars.

Co-creator Keith Giffen said that Wolverine and The Punisher were influential figures in the creation of Lobo, who was initially intended to be a parody of the bloodthirsty characters that were taking off during the '80s and '90s.

However, this irony was lost on readers, who enjoyed Lobo's unpredictable attitude and have kept him a constant fixture of DC Comics stories ever since.

Things came full circle in 1996 when Lobo fought Wolverine in an epic DC vs Marvel comic book event, where the winners of each bout were decided by fan votes – in this case, Marvel's Weapon X came out on top.

Lobo made his live-action debut in short-lived SyFy television series Krypton, where he was played by Hollyoaks and Peaky Blinders alum Emmett J Scanlan.

