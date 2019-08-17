And not only that, but Syfy has also halted the development of Lobo, a spin-off that would have followed the intergalactic bounty hunter of the same name, played by Emmett J Scanlan

Speaking on Twitter about the Krypton cancellation, Cuffe said he will “always be a proud son of Krypton”.

With Krypton's second season not completely wrapping up the show's plot, fans have (inevitably) taken to Twitter to launch a Lucifer-inspired campaign to save the series.

Although the irony wasn’t lost on some…

So, could Krypton be revived? It is possible that Warner Bros, who produce the show, could decide to renew it for their upcoming streaming service HBOMax (in case you’re wondering about the name, WarnerMedia owns HBO).

However, it’s unclear how much support Krypton has – Warner Bros might find better luck producing other DC series.

At this point, the show might need nothing short of Superman to be saved.