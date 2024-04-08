But for those who have already binged their way through all the episodes, what are the chances that the series will return for a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the possibility of The Regime season 2.

*WARNING - CONTAINS FULL SPOILERS FOR ALL SIX EPISODES OF THE REGIME*

Will there be The Regime season 2?

Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts in The Regime. HBO

While there is certainly scope for a potential second season of The Regime, it does seem somewhat unlikely that one will be produced. This is because the show has been produced and marketed as a limited series, which usually means one and done.

The only factors keeping any hopes alive are that one, there is precedent for some shows transitioning from being a limited series to a returning one, and two, Kate Winslet's Chancellor Elena Vernham ends the series back in power, and seemingly more oppressive and delusional than ever.

This means that, in terms of story, it is possible to imagine a follow-up in which we follow another year in the chancellor's life.

If any further news is revealed regarding the future of the series, we will make sure to update this article.

When would a potential The Regime season 2 be released?

Matthias Schoenaerts in The Regime. HBO

It's hard to say when The Regime season 2 would be released, given that the show has not yet been renewed for a second outing.

If one were to be confirmed, then we'd imagine it would still be a way off - a 2025 release seems unlikely, and 2026 might be more feasible.

If the show is renewed for season 2, we will make sure to add in any further information as it is released.

Who from The Regime cast could be back for a potential season 2?

The Chancellor in The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

The first season of The Regime was a bit of a bloodbath, so it's difficult to say who from the cast could be back for a potential second outing.

The only actor who would almost certainly be back would be Kate Winslet as Chancellor Elena Vernham, after she ended the season back in power following a storming of the palace.

Those who are unlikely to return include Matthias Schoenaerts as Herbert Zubak, Andrea Riseborough as Agnes and Hugh Grant as Edward Keplinger, all of whom bit the dust in season 1.

Is there a trailer for a potential The Regime season 2?

There isn't a trailer for The Regime season 2 available yet, and it seems unlikely that there ever will be one, if the show remains a limited series.

However, if things change and the show does get renewed, we will make sure to add the trailer here once it is released.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here:

