The six-part series has been written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. But when will episode 2 air in the US and when will the show be arriving in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Regime.

When is The Regime episode 2 being released on HBO and Max in the US?

Matthias Schoenaerts as Colonel Zuber in The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

The second episode of The Regime, titled The Founding, will premiere in the US on HBO and Max at 9pm on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

This is exactly one week after the first episode, titled Memorial, first aired on HBO and arrived on Max, with future episodes also set to be released weekly on Sundays.

How many episodes are there in The Regime?

There are six episodes in total in the series. The sixth and final episode is set to land on Sunday 7th April.

The Regime US release schedule

The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

Each episode of The Regime is being released one at a time weekly – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the six episodes below.

In the US, the season will run from Sunday 3rd March to Sunday 7th April 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Memorial – Sunday 3rd March 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – The Founding – Sunday 10th March 2024

Episode 3 – The Heroes' Banquet – Sunday 17th March 2024

Episode 4 – Title TBC – Sunday 24th March 2024

Episode 5 - Title TBC – Sunday 31st March 2024

Episode 6 - Title TBC – Sunday 7th April 2024

When is The Regime being released in the UK?

We don't yet know exactly when The Regime will be released in the UK, but all six episodes are expected to arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW at some point in April 2024.

We will update this page with the exact UK release date once it has been announced.

The Regime trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Regime right here now.

