Will there be a Westworld season 5? Release date and cast speculation

The Westworld season 4 ending saw deaths, violence and revelations for a number of the show's lead characters.

Well, how do you follow that?

At the centre of the action was the mysterious Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) who came to a number of realisations about herself with the help of the dependable Teddy Flood (James Marsden), the old love of Dolores Abernathy.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) has a major choice to make for the future of hosts and humankind after receiving a message from Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wight).

Finally, the Man in Black (Ed Harris) sought to bring as much destruction to the world as possible - but who could be the one to stop him?

While the finale provided numerous conclusions, many will be wondering whether we will see Westworld season 5.

Here is everything we know so far.

**Spoiler warning for Westworld season 4 episode 8**

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Westworld season 5?

Westworld season 5 has not been confirmed as no official renewal has been announced.

The finale for Westworld season 4 felt rather conclusive for a number of characters but there is still the possibility it could return.

In fact, Ed Harris told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that a fifth and final season was planned.

He revealed: "I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up."

When could a potential Westworld season 5 be released?

If Westworld is renewed for a fifth season then we would likely see it released in 2024.

Not only would this follow the release pattern of previous seasons but would also allow the show to film in 2023 as Ed Harris suggested it would and then give it ample time for pre-production and marketing ahead of its final run.

However, this is all contingent on the fourth season not being the final run.

Who will star in a potential Westworld season 5 cast?

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina in Westworld John Johnson/HBO

The following cast members could return for Westworld season 5.

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina/Dolores Abernathy

Ed Harris appeared to confirm his involvement in a potential fifth season and his character William/The Man in Black was shown in the post-credits scene for the second season in a far-future setting with Emily, played by Katja Herbers.

However, given that the fifth season will likely take place inside a virtual Westworld then there is a possibility that every major character from the series’ past could return.

Other main cast members who could return through the virtual Westworld setting include…

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber

James Marsden as Teddy Flood

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Shannon Woodward as Elsie Hughes

Anthony Hopkins as Robert Ford

Ben Barnes as Logan Delos

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lawrence/El Lazo

Jimmi Simpson as William

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Fares Fares as Antoine Costa

Louis Herthum as Peter Abernathy

Talulah Riley as Angela

Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand

Katja Herbers as Emily

Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo

We would be surprised if all the above returned but if the show does come back it seems to be returning to the more Western genre characters.

What will a potential Westworld season 5 be about?

Ed Harris as the Man in Black in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

The Westworld season 4 ending saw a number of plot lines and felt rather final in its confirmation that the human race and the hosts brought about their own annihilation and sentient life on Earth ended.

However, the “next world” is being carved out inside the virtual paradise of The Sublime as Christina/Dolores returns to a virtual Westworld built from memory to act out a test to decide whether humanity and hosts have a more hopeful future.

In this sense, if there is a fifth season of Westworld it will take viewers back to the park and ask if there is a way forward for sentient life on planet Earth.

Additionally, a fifth season could get to explaining the season 2 post-credits scene which featured William in the ruins of the Westworld station The Forge being interviewed by a woman resembling his dead daughter Emily to test his “fidelity” - implying this is a host version of William or something else entirely.

Is there a trailer for Westworld season 5?

A fifth season of Westworld has not been confirmed and so has not entered production and therefore there is not footage.

If this changes we will be sure to update this page.

Westworld seasons 1 to 4 are available now on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.