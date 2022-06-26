With the central action leaving the parks behind after season 2, season 3 focussed on the AI 'hosts' infiltrating the real world, transporting the action to a Blade Runner-esque futuristic city.

Westworld is now going into its fourth season and it's fair to say things have changed quite a bit since we were first introduced to it back in season 1.

There have been a fair few changes within the cast too, with Dolores (seemingly) perishing at the end of season 3 and Aaron Paul's new season 3 character Caleb becoming a crucial part of the ensemble.

But what can we expect going into season 4? Which cast members and characters will be back, and who's joining the show fresh for the new episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Westworld season 4.

Westworld season 4 cast: Full list of characters

Evan Rachel Wood plays Christina

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina in Westworld John Johnson/HBO

Who is Christina? With Wood's initial character Dolores seemingly having perished last season, Evan Rachel Wood is set to play a brand-new character called Christina. Christina is said to be a normal woman living in a big city, trying to make it as a writer, but little else is known about the character or her role in the season.

Where have I seen Evan Rachel Wood before? Wood is best known for her roles in Thirteen, Whatever Works and True Blood, and she also played Anna and Elsa's mother Iduna in Frozen II.

Thandiwe Newton plays Maeve Millay

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld season 4 HBO/YouTube

Who is Maeve Millay? Maeve Millay is a sentient host who once escaped Westworld and longed to be reunited with her 'daughter' host.

Where have I seen Thandiwe Newton before? Newton has appeared in films including Mission: Impossible 2, Crash and Solo: A Star Wars Story, while her TV roles include Line of Duty, as well as Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources, in which she voices Mona the Hormone Monstress.

Jeffrey Wright plays Bernard Lowe

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Who is Bernard Lowe? Bernard Lowe is a host made in the image of one of Westworld's co-founders, Arnold Weber. The previous season saw Bernard outside of Westworld before ending the run entering the virtual paradise known as The Sublime, where numerous hosts escaped to in the second season.

Where have I seen Jeffrey Wright before? Wright played Gordon in Robert Pattinson's The Batman earlier this year, while he also played Felix Leiter in Daniel Craig's James Bond films and Beetee in The Hunger Games franchise. His other roles have included voicing The Watcher in Marvel's What If...? and appearing in Boardwalk Empire and The French Dispatch.

Tessa Thompson plays Charlotte Hale

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale in Westworld season 4 HBO

Who is Charlotte Hale? Well, the human Charlotte Hale may be dead, but a sinister copy of Dolores Abernathy now exists in her image and she has big plans for humankind after turning on the original Dolores.

Where have I seen Tessa Thompson before? Along with playing Valkyrie in the MCU, Thompson has had roles in Creed, Dear White People, Annihilation, Men in Black: International and Sorry to Bother You. She also voiced Lady in Disney's live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Aaron Paul plays Caleb Nichols

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Who is Caleb Nichols? Caleb Nichols is a construction worker and human "outlier" who went against the plans of the supercomputer Rehoboam alongside Dolores Abernathy. In the new season, Caleb is an ally of Maeve.

Where have I seen Aaron Paul before? Paul is of course best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and it's sequel film El Camino, but also had a long-running role as the voice of Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman. His other roles have included Black Mirror, Eye in the Sky and Need for Speed.

James Marsden plays Teddy Flood (?)

James Marsden as Teddy Flood in Westworld HBO/Sky

Who is Teddy Flood? Teddy Flood was the romantic interest of Dolores Abernathy in the old narratives of Westworld and loved her dearly. Teddy was last seen in the second season when Dolores allowed his consciousness to escape to the virtual paradise known as The Sublime. HBO confirmed Marsden will be back in the fourth season, but will he be portraying Teddy or will he be playing a new character?

Where have I seen James Marsden before? Marsden recently appeared in both Sonic the Hedgehog movies, but previously played Cyclops in the X-Men franchise and appeared in Hairspray, Enchanted and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Between 2019 and 2020 he played both Ben and Steve Wood in Netflix's Dead to Me.

Luke Hemsworth plays Ashley Stubbs

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Who is Ashley Stubbs? Ashley Stubbs was the Head of Security for Westworld before it shut down and was later revealed to be a host created to protect other hosts in the park. Since the third season, Stubbs has acted as an ally and bodyguard for Bernard Lowe.

Where have I seen Luke Hemsworth before? The eldest of the Hemsworth brothers, Luke has appeared in Thor: Ragnarok (playing an actor portraying his brother Chris' character, Thor), as well as Young Rock and Neighbours.

Angela Sarafyan plays Clementine Pennyfeather

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather in Westworld season 4

Who is Clementine Pennyfeather? Clementine Pennyfeather is a host who has escaped Westworld after previously serving as a prostitute in the park. Clementine is traditionally an ally of Maeve Millay.

Where have I seen Angela Sarafyan before? Sarafyan appeared opposite Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, while her other appearances include The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 and The Immigrant.

Ed Harris plays William aka The Man in Black

Ed Harris as the Man in Black in Westworld season 4 HBO

Who is William? William is the CEO of Delos Inc, the company that owns Westworld, and is a sinister presence for the hosts. At the end of the third season, Hale had a host copy of William in his Man in Black guise slash the human William's throat. Which version of the character will we see here?

Where have I seen Ed Harris before? Harris' roles have included major parts in The Truman Show, Apollo 13 and Snowpiercer. He has recently appeared in The Lost Daughter with Olivia Colman and Top Gun: Maverick.

Aurora Perrineau plays TBC

Aurora Perrineau at the Westworld Season 4 premiere Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty

Who is Aurora Perrineau playing? A woman who Bernard meets that he hopes will introduce him to an organisation of which she is a member.

Where have I seen Aurora Perrineau before? Perrineau has appeared in When They See Us and Prodigal Son, while her film roles include Passengers, Truth or Dare and Jem and the Holograms.

Daniel Wu plays TBC

Daniel Wu at the Westworld Season 4 premiere Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

Who is Daniel Wu playing? We don't know yet, but we glimpse him in the trailer holding a large gun.

Where have I seen Daniel Wu before? Wu has recently appeared in Into the Badlands, Reminiscence, Tomb Raider and Geostorm.

Ariana DeBose plays Maya

Ariana DeBose in Westworld HBO

Who is Maya? Maya is Christina's roommate and friend.

Where have I seen Ariana DeBose before? Debose shot to fame as part of the ensemble in Hamilton, while her recent appearances include Schmigadoon!, Human Resources and as Anita in West Side Story, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Westworld season 4 will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 27th June 2022, while seasons 1 to 3 are available now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

