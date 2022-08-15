Westworld creator addresses whether season 4 finale is show ending

It took more than two years for season 4 to get here, due largely to the pandemic slowing down production, but it was most definitely worth the wait, with fans applauding some of the biggest twists in the show's history.

The co-creator of Westworld has spoken out on whether the show is ending after last night's climactic season finale , hinting that there are more stories to come for the dystopian sci-fi drama.

However, the story has escalated to such a desperate point now that fans are wondering if Westworld could be entering its endgame, a question to which co-creator Lisa Joy had this response (via Deadline).

"Jonah [Nolan, co-creator] and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach," she began. "We have not quite reached it yet."

That cryptic statement could be interpreted in any number of ways, but it appears that there are hopes for at least one more season from senior members of the creative team.

Ed Harris previously told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022 that a fifth and final season was planned.

He revealed: "I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up."

It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition, though, given Westworld's considerable budget and the current restructuring going on at HBO's parent company Warner Bros Discovery.

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale in Westworld John Johnson/HBO

The merger has already seen the cancellation of Batgirl and reports of less scripted programming for HBO Max, but it's unclear at this stage how it will impact the prestige US broadcaster – if at all.

Actor schedules could be another factor, with Westworld having to accommodate a high-profile cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ed Harris and Aaron Paul, among others.

