Most vocal are the Zack Snyder fans, who successfully lobbied Warner Bros to release a major re-edit of 2017's failed Justice League last year, on which the stylised director had complete creative control. While this version of the film fared better with critics and was adored by diehard fans, it didn't cut through to the mainstream in the way that execs would have hoped, with estimated first week HBO Max viewership coming in lower than Wonder Woman 1984 , The Suicide Squad and The Batman . Nevertheless, calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse persist across social media.

At a time when Marvel Studios is producing so much content that viewers are at risk of becoming fatigued, DC Comics is making complete movies only to cancel them at the eleventh hour. It's a shocking situation that sent comic book fans into furore earlier this week, as Leslie Grace's Batgirl film was abruptly shelved after gathering some hype with an early still and behind-the-scenes images. It raises serious questions about the future of the DC Extended Universe, which has fallen into a state of disarray in recent years as its fandom remains bitterly divided.

For that group, the demise of Batgirl has been considered something of a victory, as many felt that the film's planned re-introduction of Michael Keaton's Batman was a direct violation of Snyder's vision (where Ben Affleck was established in the role). However, at Warner Bros' earnings call on Thursday, the studio made no indication that it would re-enlist the filmmaker for its DC output, with cryptic comments on the matter hinting more towards a soft reboot – or "reset" as Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav described it.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We think that we could build a long-term, much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC," he said. "And as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality. We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready. We’re not going to release a film to make the quarter." Zaslav went on to namecheck Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash as titles that are still headed to cinemas, the last of which being somewhat surprising to fans given the current controversy surrounding its star Ezra Miller. "We’ve seen ‘em, we think they’re terrific, and we think we can make them even better," he added.

This renewed commitment to quality was one reason for Batgirl's cancellation, as Leslie Grace's superhero debut was reportedly panned by select audiences in test screenings (via New York Post). At the earnings call, the prioritisation of theatrical projects was confirmed as another factor, in stark contrast to the streaming exclusives that have become ever more prominent at rival studios. That's good news for the live-action Blue Beetle film, which switched from HBO Max to theatrical exclusive late last year, but could potentially pose an issue to Peacemaker and other planned DC spin-off shows.

John Cena stars in DC's Peacemaker HBO Max

Zaslav instead emphasised the revenue streams that are being glossed over in the midst of the streaming war, such as terrestrial television and premium video on demand services, which Warner Bros Discovery hopes to re-ignite in the years ahead. It raises the question of whether other studios could return to more conventional strategies, particularly as Netflix begins shedding subscribers and Disney Plus continues operating at a loss. Pouring hundreds of millions into content for these services is certainly looking less and less viable in the long-term.

At present, it doesn't appear that Zaslav has any other upcoming DC projects in his sights, although his latest comments have sparked rumours of further delays to a schedule that has already been severely disrupted by COVID-19. Fortunately, there is light at the end of the tunnel for frustrated fans as the CEO outlined plans to implement a Marvel-style approach, involving a "10-year plan" of films to be overseen by a dedicated team. Of course, announcing a slate of projects isn't the same as actually getting them made (as we've seen before), but this could help the DC Extended Universe catch up to its competition.

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in Justice League Warner Bros

As for exactly what the franchise will look like, we can only speculate at this stage, but the fact that several existing projects are being kept on the board suggests that the continuity won't be entirely wiped clean. Indeed, Ben Affleck recently signed on for a cameo in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, which was quickly declared another win by the Snyder sect. However, Keaton's major supporting role in The Flash remains scheduled for next year, which implies that there could yet be a passing of the cowl between the two actors.

In addition to Batman, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, herself still recovering from a divisive 2020 sequel, the CEO also hopes to capitalise off the long-dormant Superman brand, although it remains to be seen whether Henry Cavill will don the cape or another actor entirely. More details on DC's future are expected at an investor day presentation at the end of the year, which is due at a point when the colossal merger between Warner Bros and Discovery – the inciting incident of all this upheaval – will be much further along.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.