Inspired by the horror novel Red Dragon, the Casino Royale star took on the iconic role of Hannibal Lecter in a show that found him in an intense – some would say romantic – relationship with FBI investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

Mads Mikkelsen has offered an update on a potential revival of his gory thriller Hannibal , saying that time is running out for the series to stage a comeback.

The show received critical acclaim and gathered a cult fanbase across its three-season run, but this wasn't enough to save the programme from being axed by original broadcaster NBC in 2015, on account of low ratings.

Hannibal's following has only grown in the years since, as it has become available to binge on Netflix, with Mikkelsen asked about a possible revival on the red carpet of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"There's always a chance," he told Deadline. "It's all about finding a home for it. Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years. But in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we're all ready to take it up again."

Netflix notes that Hannibal is among the "most liked" shows on the platform, with many fans previously calling on the streamer to rescue the sleeper hit, although it has not expressed any interest in doing so at present.

The series was created by Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies) and boasted a starry supporting cast, which included the likes of Laurence Fishburne (John Wick), Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) and Richard Armitage (Obsession).

Last week, co-star Dancy told Collider that he was uncertain whether a Hannibal revival would be financially viable in such a competitive entertainment landscape.

“First and foremost, somebody has to write a fairly sizeable cheque. I’m not talking about me being paid. I’m talking about the cost of making a season of television," he explained.

"For a while, it seemed like the streamers were gonna be everybody’s saviour, in that respect, but now there’s been a cutoff there. There are shows that are watched by millions of people that don’t make it past a second season. So, I have no idea what that calculation is.”

