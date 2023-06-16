HBO have now responded to claims that the new Sam Levinson drama won't be renewed for season 2, despite only being two episodes into the new series.

For those tuning in to see the drama of The Idol unfold each Monday night over the coming weeks, there's good news – it doesn't look as though rumours it's not returning for season 2 are true.

The original report in New York Post’s Page Six cited sources and said that The Idol would likely not return for season 2. They also stated that executive producer and Tedros star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye was not planning a second season after receiving backlash about a controversial sex scene with Lily-Rose Depp.

HBO has now responded to these claims, stating on Twitter: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined.

“It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

The Idol will continue to air in the UK every Monday and has so far garnered a very mixed response, with reviews saying it's a missed opportunity and others claiming it to be Depp's "strongest performance to date".

The Idol has been described as a "provocative drama set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s music industry," and follows the story of Jocelyn, a rising pop star who faces the challenges of fame as she navigates a relationship with club owner Tedros.

As per the official series synopsis: "After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

"Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol is available to watch weekly on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here.

