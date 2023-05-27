Creator Jesse Armstrong briefly fanned these flames by positing that "maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?"

With Succession about to come to an end, fans not ready to let go just yet have been hoping that a fifth season or a spin-off could be announced, continuing the stories of the beloved yet ultimately diabolical Roys.

However, it seems those hopes have now been dashed, as HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi has said that not only are there no plans for a season 5 "at this point now" but there are also no plans "at all" for a spin-off.

Orsi told Deadline: "I’ll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of Succession and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off.

"Jesse, should he do a series again, I think it will be entirely original. Whether it’s based on IP or not, I’m not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely.”

Justine Lupe as Willa Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, and Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession. HBO

Asked how she feels now we are reaching the end of the hit show and she will no longer be working with Armstrong, Orsi said: "There is maybe sadness in that I don’t have the opportunity to build something with him — at least not for now.

"I’m not sure what he’s going to be doing next, and I’m looking forward to sitting with him after the writers strike and seeing what he’d like to do. He’s an original thinker, and I have no doubt that he’s going to impress us and move us once again with something new at some point."

Roman Roy star Kieran Culkin recently teased that, before it was finally decided that season 4 would be the show's final outing, Armstrong proposed a number of different ideas for a potential season 5.

Culkin said: "Jesse described to me the whole season before we shot. I asked him one question and when he answered it, I said, 'Well that sort of sounds like the end of the show.' He goes, 'Yeah, it does.' But then he just threw up three different ideas for a season 5 that he claimed were off the top of his head.

"I was like, 'I’m just speaking my speak my mind here. But those all sound like really awesome.'"

