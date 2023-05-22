As season 4 of Succession wraps up in just one week with its anticipated final episode , fans have never been keener to learn about season 5 plans. Well unfortunately, as outlined before the fourth season aired, this instalment is set to be the show's last.

But it can't stop us from dreaming, right? And when asked about a fifth season in an interview with Vanity Fair, series star Kieran Culkin revealed that showrunner Jesse Armstrong had some pretty epic ideas for it.

"Jesse described to me the whole season before we shot," he explained. "I asked him one question and when he answered it, I said, 'Well that sort of sounds like the end of the show.' He goes, 'Yeah, it does.' But then he just threw up three different ideas for a season 5 that he claimed were off the top of his head.

"I was like, 'I’m just speaking my speak my mind here. But those all sound like really awesome.'"

‌When asked whether he could share any of those season 5 ideas, Culkin continued: "Nope, not without spoiling the end." Obviously fans are waiting to see just how the series will end and who will be named as the rightful (or not) CEO of Waystar Royco.

There's been much said about the finale, but Culkin said in the interview: "It feels like an ending, but it also feels like there could be more. So it made me understand his struggle. He struggled with it all season while we were shooting.

"He was like, 'Really? This is the end. But I’m not sure.' He didn’t tell us [it was the last episode] until we did the table read for the last episode."

The actor added, when pressed about whether the finale had some "uncertainty", "Well, watch the finale. Then let’s see how you you feel."

The penultimate episode of Succession saw Culkin's Roman experience an unlikely emotional breakdown, crying in front of hundreds of onlookers at his father's funeral and being comforted by Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck). His teary scene came after Uncle Ewan’s (James Cromwell) eulogy, which revealed a tragic family secret of Logan's concerning his sister.

The 10th and final episode is expected to be an epic showdown, finally revealing who will be Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) successor after his shock death earlier in the season. As for who it will be, theories continue to swirl, with Roman's recent emotional breakdown possibly signalling an opportunity for Kendall to overtake their CEO brotherhood.

As for Shiv, her sights are seemingly focused on Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) who could appoint her as Waystar's top boss if the deal goes ahead. But according to Shiv star Snook, Succession could be ending on an "ambiguous" note which could potentially signal that maybe none of the Roy siblings get appointed as CEO.

Matthew Macfadyen has also teased that the final episode is one that "works", stating: "It was sort of awful" bidding farewell to the show. He continued: "But I will say that I think it's a good ending. I think it works."

