Macfadyen, who plays spiteful business executive Tom Wambsgans on the HBO show, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the HBO show's imminent conclusion.

The fourth season of Succession is upon us and it’s a bittersweet moment given that it will be the final ever instalment of the show, but star Matthew Macfadyen has assured fans that the ending “works”.

"It was sort of awful," he said of bidding farewell to the show. "But I will say that I think it's a good ending. I think it works."

Macfadyen isn't the first to speak out about the hotly-anticipated season 4 finale, with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong previously revealing new details.

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021, and speaking at the UK premiere for season 4, Armstrong assured fans that the end will be a surprise.

He said: "I think in the end, we just thought, when we looked at the different shapes, and when people see this season, I think you'll feel that it feels both hopefully a bit surprising, but also kind of natural.

"That's what we want, it [to] feel natural, the end of this season, when you see it, I think."

The official synopsis for the HBO drama's fourth season reads: "In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

