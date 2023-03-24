Well, speaking at the UK premiere for Succession season 4 in London on Thursday (23rd March 2023), showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the ending will be a surprise.

It's a matter of days before the premiere of Succession season 4 is upon us, and as we near the final season, fans are patiently waiting to see how things will end for the Roy siblings.

He said: "It’s a real team show so I discussed it with, especially, my fellow writers.

"I said, ‘I think this is it’ – but we were [also] like, ‘Maybe it isn’t,’ and tried to argue the other case. So it was a bit of a court: the prosecution being ‘This should be it’ and the defence being ‘Maybe there’s another way to squeeze some more out of it.'"

Armstrong continued: "But I think in the end, we just thought, when we looked at the different shapes, and when people see this season, I think you'll feel that it feels both hopefully a bit surprising, but also kind of natural. That's what we want, it [to] feel natural, the end of this season, when you see it, I think."

The upcoming season will follow the Roy family as they continue to feud, and will see Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) form an unlikely alliance to take down their media mogul father Logan (Brian Cox), who's brought Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) on side.

Armstrong's comments only solidify what fans have recently heard from Alexander Skarsgard, who teased a "very surprised" fan reaction to the upcoming final episode.

Reprising his role as Lukas Matsson in season 4, Skarsgard revealed that while it's hard to predict how viewers will react to Succession's swan song, he said: "I think it's tremendously well-written, this season. I can't say, like, 'You'll be satisfied.'"

He continued: "People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more.

"This season I had – without giving anything away – I worked with some other people as well, which was a real treat. Not to say last season wasn't phenomenal with Brian [Cox] and Jeremy [Strong] and Kieran [Culkin]. Incredible. Incredible."

