The Swedish actor joined the HBO drama for season 3 to play Lukas Matsson, the confrontational founder and CEO of streaming giant GoJo — a character he reprises in the fourth and final season .

Succession's Alexander Skarsgard has teased the drama's upcoming ending, revealing that fans will be "very surprised" by the last episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Skarsgard said that it's hard to predict how viewers will react to Succession's swan song, adding: "I think it's tremendously well-written, this season. I can't say, like, 'You'll be satisfied.'"

He continued: "People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more.

"This season I had -- without giving anything away -- I worked with some other people as well, which was a real treat. Not to say last season wasn't phenomenal with Brian [Cox] and Jeremy [Strong] and Kieran [Culkin]. Incredible. Incredible."

Season 3 saw Logan Roy (Brian Cox) work with Matsson in the hopes of acquiring his streaming giant GoJo, and while Roman (Kieran Culkin) plays a part in negotiations, Logan ultimately decides to sell the company without any of his children's say.

On his character, Skarsgard said that Matsson isn't "driven by greed or the need to accumulate more wealth" but instead, competition.

"He's very competitive – just like a game, any other game. It happened to be about a multi-billion-dollar company acquisition but for him, it's like any other game," he added. "'This should be impossible.' 'Oh really? Then I'm going to make it happen.' That game was a lot of fun to play."

In the latest trailer for Succession's upcoming season, which dropped in early March, fans saw the Roy children join forces to take down their power hungry father, who tells them: "I love you but you are not serious people."

