The HBO drama series remains one of the most celebrated series of the day, with the programme taking home three gongs at last year's Emmy Awards, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award.

The season 3 ending saw Logan's (Brian Cox) civil war with his second son Kendall reach a nasty climax as negotiations between Waystar Royco and tech giant Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) continued.

Elsewhere, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) dealt with the share of accidentally sending his father an explicit image meant for Gerri Kellman (J. Smith Cameron).

Finally, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) chose to align himself with Logan and betray his wife Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) in a last-minute twist.

All of the major players will return to the series, but there are also a number of guest stars set to return, including Alexander Skarsgard in the role of tech mogul Lukas Matsson and Dame Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood, the mother of Kendall, Roman, and Shiv.

Ahead of Succession season 4, why not read on for a refresher on the Succession cast?

Succession season 4 cast: Full list of actors and characters

The following Succession cast members are confirmed to return for season 4.

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Nicholas Braun as Gregory 'Greg' Hirsch

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Matthew Macfadyen as Thomas 'Tom' Wambsgans

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

J Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles

Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce

Juliana Canfield as Jess Hordan

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

Justin Kirk as Jeryd Mencken

Stephen Root as Ron Petkus

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Caitlin Fitzgerald as Tabitha Hayes

Ashley Zukerman as Nate Sofrelli

Larry Pine as Sandy Furness

Mark-Linn Baker as Maxim Pierce

Pip Torrens as Peter Munion

Annabeth Gish as TBC

Adam Godley as TBC

Eili Harboe as TBC

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as TBC

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about further cast members in Succession.

Brian Cox plays Logan Roy

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Logan? Logan, the hot-headed patriarch of the Roy family, is the Dundee-born billionaire founder of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. His company is his main focus – and he is often at loggerheads with his four children, Connor, Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

What else has Brian Cox been in? Veteran Scottish actor Cox has a number of impressive credits to his name, with highlights including Rob Roy, Braveheart, Adaptation, Churchill and playing Hannibal Leckter in Manhunter. He is also an acclaimed stage actor and is a two time Olivier Award winner.

Jeremy Strong plays Kendall Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Kendall? Logan's first son from his second marriage, Kendall is ambitious but is often derailed by his substance abuse issues. He has regularly struggled to prove himself to his father and went rogue in the season two finale, throwing Logan under the bus and kicking off a bitter civil war that leads directly into the third season. The fourth season opens with Kendall down but not out as he unites with his siblings.

What else has Jeremy Strong been in? Kendall has become Strong's most well-known role, but he also has a string of film credits to his name including roles in Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty, Selma, The Big Short, Molly's Game, The Gentlemen, and The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Roman? The second child from Logan's second marriage, foul-mouthed Roman is rather immature and doesn't always take his responsibilities seriously – but is still desperate to vie with Kendall and Shiv for control of the company. However, Roman united with his brother and sister at the end of the third season. Will he return to Logan's side in the final run?

What else has Kieran Culkin been in? Like his brothers Macauley and Rory, Culkin started his career as a child actor in films such as Father of the Bride, The Mighty and The Cider House Rules, and has also starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wiener-Dog, and No Sudden Move.

Sarah Snook plays Shiv Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Shiv? Logan's only daughter and youngest child, Shiv is a respected political fixer whose own views are sometimes at odds with Waystar – although she nonetheless has strong leadership ambitions. She has a turbulent marriage with Waystar executive Tom Wambsgans. The fourth season sees Shiv move against Logan with her siblings.

What else has Sarah Snook been in? Snook has appeared in a range of films, including Sisters of War (2010), Not Suitable for Children, These Final Hours, Predestination, The Dressmaker, Steve Jobs, and Pieces of a Woman.

Matthew Macfadyen plays Tom Wambsgans

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Tom? A Waystar executive and Shiv's husband, Tom serves as the head of ATN, the company's global news outlet. While he is close to the Roy family due to his marriage, he is often dismissed by the inner circle – although he greatly enjoys tormenting his underling Greg. The final season sees Tom working for Logan still, to Shiv's anger.

What else has Matthew Macfadyen been in? A regular face on British TV and film, Macfadyen's most prominent credits include playing Mr Darcy in the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice, John Birt in Frost/Nixon and Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in Ripper Street. He has also previously won a BAFTA for his work on Criminal Justice and last year played the main role in ITV drama Quiz.

Nicholas Braun plays Greg Hirsch

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Greg? Logan's great nephew who joined Waystar in the first series with little experience, Greg is a rather bumbling presence but nonetheless has plans to climb the ranks at the company. He works most often with Tom – whom he is regularly bullied by but remains loyal to.

What else has Nicholas Braun been in? Greg is Braun's most recognisable role, but other credits include Sky High, Princess Protection Program, Red State, Prom, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Date and Switch, How to Be Single, and Zola.

Alan Ruck plays Connor Roy

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Connor? Logan's eldest son from his first marriage, Connor is largely removed from the family's power struggles – but has ambitions of his own to enter politics and run for US President. Connor is set to marry girlfriend Willa in the final season.

What else has Alan Ruck been in? Ruck first found fame starring as Cameron Frye, Ferris Bueller's best friend in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, while other film credits include roles in Three Fugitives, Young Guns II, Speed, Twister and Freaky.

Peter Friedman plays Frank Vernon

Who is Frank? A longtime confidant of Logan's Roy is WayStar's COO – but has recently lost some of his boss' trust. He has previously served as a mentor to Kendall, who wants him to switch sides in the Roy family civil war.

What else has Peter Friedman been in? Throughout his career, Friedman has appeared in guest roles in a number of TV shows including Miami Vice, NYPD Blue, Without a Trace, Ghost Whisperer, The Affair and Damages. Big screen roles include the Todd Haynes films Safe and I'm Not There.

J. Smith-Cameron plays Gerri Kellman

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Gerri? The general counsel to Waystar RoyCo, and another of Logan's old guard, Gerri emerges as one of the leading candidates to take control of the company. She also has a rather unusual relationship with Roman and becomes the new CEO of Waystar RoyCo – although Logan doesn't actually intend on giving her actual power.

What else has J. Smith-Cameron been in? Smith-Cameron previously starred as Janet Talbot on the television series Rectify and has also appeared in a number of other popular TV shows including True Blood and Search Party.

Justine Lupe plays Willa Ferreyra

Justin Lupe as Willa Ferreyra and Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Willa? Connor Roy's younger girlfriend who he is set to marry in the show's fourth and final season. Willa has ambitions of being a playwright but has found poor reception to her work so far.

What else has Justine Lupe been in? Lupe is best known for appearing in Mr. Mercedes, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Sneaky Pete, Cristela and Madam Secretary.

Arian Moayed plays Stewy Hosseini

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini in Succession.

Who is Stewy? Kendall's friend from college who is now a private-equity investor with a seat on Waystar's board. He is in partnership with Logan's rival Sandy Furness.

What else has Arian Moayed been in? Moayed is an acclaimed stage performer and two-time Tony Award nominee, while he will star in upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hiam Abbass plays Marcia Roy

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy in Succession.

Who is Marcia? Logan's third wife, who doesn't always have a great relationship with her husband's children. Despite leaving Logan at the end of season two, she decides to return to support her husband in the third season.

What else has Hiam Abbass been in? Palestinian actress Abbass has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, with recent credits including Blade Runner 2049, The OA and Ramy.

Larry Pine plays Sandy Furness

Larry Pine as Sandy Furness in Succession.

Who is Sandy? The owner of a rival media conglomerate who is in partnership with Stewy and backs his private equity fund.

What else has Larry Pine been in? A star of stage and screen, Larry Pine has appeared in films such as Maid in Manhattan, Moonrise Kingdom, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Beirut, however, he is best known for his roles in House of Cards, Gotham, Homeland and Oz.

Dagmara Domińczyk plays Karolina Novotney

Who is Karolina? Karolina is the head of Waystar Royco's PR and also is a member of the media giant's legal team.

What else has Dagmara Domińczyk been in? Domińczyk has appeared in the films Rock Star, Kinsey, Lonely Hearts, Running with Scissors, The Letter, The Immigrant and The Lost Daughter. She is married to actor Patrick Wilson.

David Rasche plays Karl Muller

Who is Karl? Waystar RoyCo's chief financial officer and member of the company's legal team.

What else has David Rasche been in? Rasche is best known for starring as the titular character in satirical police sitcom Sledge Hammer and for his roles in Burn After Reading, In the Loop and Men in Black 3 as well as shows like The West Wing, Ugly Betty and Veep.

Fisher Stevens plays Hugo Baker

Who is Hugo? A senior communications executive in charge of managing a scandal involving Brightstar cruise lines.

What else has Fisher Stevens been in? Actor and director Fisher Stevens's breakout role was that of Ben Jabituya in 1986's Short Circuit, with the actor going on to appear in Hackers, LOL, Hail Caesar!, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch and series like Lost, The Blacklist, The Night Of and The Good Fight. He was also a producer on hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King and won an Academy Award for producing 2009 documentary The Cove.

Alexander Skarsgård plays Lukas Matsson

Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matsson in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Lukas? A tech founder and CEO who joined in season 3, Lukas Matsson is set to acquire Waystar Royco thanks to some scheming with Logan Roy. Will the genius businessman manage to steal the company from Logan's scheming children?

What else has Alexander Skarsgård been in? Swedish A-lister Alexander Skarsgård has dominated Hollywood since making his film debut in Zoolander, having starred in Generation Kill, True Blood, Battleship, The Legend of Tarzan and more recently, Big Little Lies – which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. More recently, Skarsgård has appeared in The Aftermath, Godzilla vs Kong, The Stand and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Zoë Winters plays Kerry Castellabate

Zoe Winters as Kerry in Succession season 4. HBO

Who is Kerry? Logan's personal secretary has appeared since the second season. Kerry has taken more of a vocal role in the third run and has grown closer to Logan Roy, with hints the pair are in a sexual relationship. Kerry remains by Logan's side in the fourth season and is a more central player.

What else has Zoe Winters been in? Winters has appeared in the series Hunters, Instinct, the Good Fight and Avenues.

James Cromwell plays Ewan Roy

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy in Succession.

Who is Ewan? Logan's estranged older brother and Greg's grandfather who resides in Canada. He personally despises Logan and his business empire, but stops short of actively working against his brother.

What else has James Cromwell been in? James Cromwell is best known for his roles in L.A. Confidential, Spider-Man 3, Big Hero 6, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as Boardwalk Empire, The Young Pope, American Horror Story: Asylum and Betrayal.

Dame Harriet Walter plays Lady Caroline Collingwood

Dame Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood in Succession. HBO

Who is Caroline? The second wife of Logan Roy, and estranged mother to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman.

What else has Dame Harriet Walter been in? British acting royalty Harriet Walter is best known for her roles in films such as Sense and Sensibility, Atonement, The Young Victoria, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rocketman and The Last Duel. She recently appeared in Ted Lasso, Doctor Who and Killing Eve as Dasha.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones plays Naomi Pierce

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce in Succession.

Who is Naomi? Nan Pierce's cousin who suffers from substance abuse issues and falls for Kendall.

What else has Annabelle Dexter-Jones been in? British actor Dexter-Jones has appeared in The Meyerowitz Stories, Josie & Jack, Under the Silver Lake and The Deuce.

Natalie Gold plays Rava Roy

Natalie Gold plays Rava Roy in Succession.

Who is Rava? Kendall's estranged wife with whom he has two children.

What else has Natalie Gold been in? Natalie Gold is best known for her roles in Rubicon, Love & Other Drugs, Birdman, Collateral Beauty, Unsane and shows like The Leftovers, Sneaky Pete and Elementary.

Hope Davis plays Sandi Furness

HBO

Who is Sandi? Sandy's daughter who joined the cast for season 3 and is a force to be reckoned with. Sandi will return in the fourth season.

What else has Hope Davis been in? Emmy-winning actress Hope Davis is best known as Tony Stark's mother Maria Stark in Captain America: Civil War, as well as her roles in In Treatment, Love Life, For the People and Wayward Pines.

Justin Kirk plays Jeryd Mencken

Who is Jeryd? A far-right congressman who gains the support of the Roy family as a presidential nominee with help from Roman Roy. Shiv Roy fears his political leanings.

What else has Justin Kirk been in? Kirk was nominated for an Emmy for his turn in HBO's adaptation of Angels in America and has also appeared as Andy Botwin in Weeds. He has also appeared in Modern Family, Tyrant, Animal Practice, Kidding, and Perry Mason.

Pip Torrens plays Peter Munion

Actor Pip Torrens returns as Lady Caroline's new husband.

Who is Peter? The new husband of Lady Caroline Collingwood and step-father to Kendall, Roman and Shiv Roy. Munion is the CEO of Lavender Park Care Homes and carries a great deal of wealth.

What else has Pip Torrens been in? Torrens is best known for his turns as Tommy Lascelles in The Crown, Lord Massen in The Nevers, plus roles in Poldark, Versailles, Preacher, The Iron Lady, and Patrick Melrose.

Jihae Kim plays Berry Schneider

Jihae Kim stars as Berry Schneider in Succession.

Who is Berry? A leading public relations consultant, who joined in season 3.

What else has Jihae Kim been in? South Korean musician Jihae Kim, who is also known by the mononym Jihae, has released a number of studio albums, including the recent Illusion of You and Life on Mars, while Succession is set to be her third TV project, having previously appeared in sci-fi series Mars and Altered Carbon. She also played Anna Fang in 2018's Mortal Engines.

Adrien Brody plays Josh Aaronson

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson in Succession season 3. HBO

Who is Josh? Josh is a billionaire activist investor who becomes involved in the ownership of Waystar.

What else has Adrien Brody been in? Academy Award winner Adrien Brody became the youngest actor to take home an Oscar when he starred in The Pianist and has since appeared in films like The Village, Predators and a host of Wes Anderson titles such as The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The French Dispatch and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He recently appeared in Peaky Blinders and Chapelwaite.

Sanaa Lathan plays Lisa Arthur

Who is Lisa? A high profile, well-connected New York lawyer, who begins to work for Kendall at the start of the series.

What else has Sanaa Lathan been in? Sanaa Lathan is best known for voicing Donna Tubbs in The Cleveland Show and Family Guy, as well as her roles in The Best Man, Love & Basketball, Alien vs. Predator, Contagion and Now You See Me 2. She currently voices Catwoman in animated series Harley Quinn and had a recurring role on The Affair.

