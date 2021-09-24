Tiger King 2: release date, trailer and latest news for Joe Exotic doc

It’s official: Tiger King 2 has been confirmed by Netflix.

Advertisement

The streaming service revealed the news on Thursday 23rd September, as they announced a slate of upcoming true crime documentaries, including Bad Vegan, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King and The Tinder Swindler.

“Tiger King is coming back this year – and season two promises just as much mayhem and madness as season one!” they wrote alongside an image of Joe Exotic.

The first instalment attracted lots of attention from fans when it landed on Netflix during the first lockdown in April 2020.

Featuring on the extraordinary life of Joe Exotic, a tiger handler in Oklahoma, the documentary explored the events in the run up to his 22-year prison sentence, which he is currently serving.

Exotic wasn’t the only stand-out star from docuseries though, with animal rights activist Carole Baskin achieving worldwide recognition for her part in the documentary.

Following the series, Baskin went on to appear onto the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing with The Stars, and she was also tipped to appear on the UK’s I’m A Celebrity.

Baskin – who is the owner of Big Cat Rescue – has been highly critical of the series during which her rival accused her of killing her husband (allegations she has vehemently denied).

But what will season two be about? And will Carole Baskin make another appearance?

Here’s everything we know so far about Tiger King 2, including when fans can expect to see it on the streaming site.

Tiger King 2 release date

CONFIRMED: Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix this year.

An exact date hasn’t been announced just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

What will Tiger King 2 be about?

In May 2020, one of the subjects of the first series, John Reinke, told The Mirror there were still hundreds of hours of unseen footage.

He said: “There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes…the network said they are going to be in touch with me about it.”

Reinke added: “Joe had a bunch of directors through the zoo at various points and they took the footage with them. They filmed everything and took what they had on video with them. That footage is also likely to surface at some point.”

Earlier the show’s producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin had discussed the potential future of the show, indicating the whole story had not yet been told.

When asked about the show’s plot, Chaiklin responded: “To be continued,” before adding: “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colourful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King’s production team – told the publication that a sequel was in the works under the series name.

Liu hinted there was more to be told around the 2003 tiger attack that ended magicians Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas show.

Before Netflix announced the return of the series, Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage confirmed they were already filming for Tiger King 2.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain in August 2020, Dillon revealed: “I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season two].

“I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards.”

Dillon added: “I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated.”

Reinke has indicated several other people have been affected by Exotic’s action who weren’t mentioned in the first series, claiming, “There’s quite a lot of lives been turned upside down and I really don’t think it’s over yet. There’s going to be more lives turned upside down out of this deal.”

Meanwhile further episodes could also explore some unanswered questions from the first run, including the fates of Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle.

Jeff Lowe ended up buying Joe’s zoo after he was arrested, and is now the CEO, while Doc Antle – who is the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, also known as T.I.G.E.R.S., in Myrtle Beach, Florida – still runs his business and is said to make a pretty good fortune from it – so both stories could be ripe for further exploration.

Meanwhile, Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage suggested we could hear th e Tiger King himself from prison via phone calls – this wouldn’t be the first time a Netflix series has done this as Making A Murderer previously used phone calls from its subject, Steven Avery.

Will Carole Baskin be in Tiger King 2?

It’s unlikely viewers will see Joe’s rival Carole Baskin in Tiger King 2.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com in February, Carole Baskin explained why she’s refused to appear in Tiger King season 2.

She said the team behind Tiger King, directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, reached out about a follow-up.

“It was just a few weeks ago that Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air. I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced,” she explained.

“So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like, you know, that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again. And so I told her to just lose my number.”

What happened in Tiger King?

The first series looked at the controversies surrounding people who own big cats, including lions and tigers, with the focus mainly on Joe Exotic – the Tiger King.

The documentary promised to show how “the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner”.

Tiger King is currently serving 22 years for two murder-for-hire convictions and crimes against wildlife, and it’s all because of his rivalry with fellow big-cat owner, Carole Baskin, who he hired two different hitmen to kill.

Advertisement

Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix later this year. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.