Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the upcoming fourth and final season, the series star said of his character: “Logan is an entity and he is a very misunderstood entity because he's a lonely man. He's a deeply miserable man. And his big Achilles heel is he loves his children."

Succession star, Brian Cox , has opened up about his "misunderstood" character in the hit series and how he and Logan Roy share one crucial thing in common.

He continued: "If he didn't love his children, he’d be a lot happier. And how can you love that bunch of no-hopers? And that's what the show is about: these entitled children who think that they own the world and they don't.

"And of course, the brilliance of the show is that it's a satire, it’s a critique of what a particular society is," he said.

"He and I both share one thing in common: the human experiment is deeply f**king disappointing. All you have to do is look at this s**t country at the moment. And the fact is we don't do anything about it, because we're so f**king feudal.”

If the trailer for season 4 is anything to go by, the Roy siblings are crafting an intricate plan of betrayal to take down Logan. But the real question is: will they succeed?

Of course, details about the anticipated finale are being kept under wraps but speaking about the show's ending, showrunner Jesse Armstrong teased that it will be a surprise for many fans.

Speaking at the UK premiere for the series on Thursday (23rd March 2023), he said: "It’s a real team show so I discussed it with, especially, my fellow writers.

"I said, ‘I think this is it’ – but we were [also] like, ‘Maybe it isn’t,’ and tried to argue the other case. So it was a bit of a court: the prosecution being ‘This should be it’ and the defence being ‘Maybe there’s another way to squeeze some more out of it.'"

Armstrong continued: "But I think in the end, we just thought, when we looked at the different shapes, and when people see this season, I think you'll feel that it feels both hopefully a bit surprising, but also kind of natural. That's what we want, it [to] feel natural, the end of this season, when you see it, I think."

The news that the series is coming to an end with this fourth season came as a shock to fans but it's something that both Armstrong and Cox have spoken about.

In an interview with The New Yorker, he explained: "There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.

"From season 2, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Similarly, Cox said previously in an interview with The Times: "We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show."

