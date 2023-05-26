The series has garnered even more attention recently after premiering at this year's Festival de Cannes and has been confirmed to air exclusively on 5th June on Sky Atlantic.

Controversial new series The Idol is coming to HBO and Sky this June and has been described as "a provocative drama set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s music industry".

The cast of the show is led by Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, who is determined to regain her stance in the music industry but meets a mysterious nightclub impresario, played by Abel Tesfaye, who is best-known for being Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer The Weeknd.

The Idol has been co-created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, but who else stars in the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the show.

The Idol cast: Who stars in the drama alongside The Weeknd?

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye/The Weeknd as club owner Tedros, but the exact character details about most of the cast remain sparse.

What we do know though is that many big names are attached to star, including Blackpink's Jennie making her acting debut in the series, Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy.

The full list of cast members in the new series is as follows and read on for information on the main cast.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Tedros

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Destiny

Rachel Sennott as Leia

Moses Sumney as Izaak

Troye Sivan as Xander

Dan Levy as Jocelyn's publicist

Jennie Ruby Jane as Dyanne

Jane Adams as Nikki Katz

Hank Azaria as Chaim

Hari Nef as Vanity Fair writer

Eli Roth as Live Nation representative

Mike Dean as a music producer

Kate Lyn Sheil as Amy

Ramsey as herself

Karl Glusman as a bartender

Mitch Modes as a drummer

Alexa Demie

Melanie Liburd

Tunde Adebimpe

Elizabeth Berkley

Nico Hiraga

Anne Heche

Maya Eshet

Tyson Ritter

Liz Caribel Sierra

Sophie Mudd

Charly Summer

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol. HBO

Who is Jocelyn? Jocelyn is an aspiring pop idol who has a nervous breakdown that derailed her last tour. So, she is now determined to claim her "rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America". When she meets Tedros, her passions are reignited, and she now must navigate this new relationship.

Where have I seen Lily-Rose Depp? Depp's acting career began with a cameo role in Tusk, where she worked alongside her father, Johnny Depp. She has had roles in The Dancer, Planetarium and The King, but is making her TV series debut in The Idol. As a model, Rose-Depp has been the brand ambassador for Chanel since 2015.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye plays Tedros

The Weeknd in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Tedros? Described as "a nightclub impresario with a sordid past", Tedros is the leader of a modern-day cult and begins a relationship with Jocelyn. As per the synopsis: "Will his relationship with her take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

Where have I seen Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye? Tesfaye made his acting debut in Uncut Gems but is best known for his music under the performance name of The Weeknd. The Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer has enjoyed commercial success and critical acclaim for his albums, currently holding multiple Billboard chart records and having won four Grammy awards.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Destiny

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Destiny? Not much is known about Destiny aside from the fact that she has been described as Jocelyn's confidante.

Where have I seen Da’Vine Joy Randolph? An American actress and singer, Randolph first gained recognition for her role in the Broadway's Ghost: The Musical, which earned her a Tony Award nomination. More recently, she's starred in High Fidelity, The Lost City and Only Murders in the Building.

Rachel Sennott plays Leia

Rachell Sennott is in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Leia? Leia is Jocelyn's best friend and assistant.

Where have I seen Rachel Sennott? The American actress and comedian is perhaps best known for her roles in Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and online comedy television series Ayo and Rachel Are Single, which she did with with The Bear's Ayo Edebiri.

Moses Sumney plays Izaak

Moses Sumney is in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Izaak? All we know about Izaark is that he's a follower of Tedros. Could his loyalty to the modern-day cult leader be his own downfall?

Where have I seen Moses Sumney? The singer-songwriter is making his acting debut in The Idol but is best known for his musical talents, having been an opening act for the likes of James Black and Solange Knowles.

Troye Sivan plays Xander

Troye Sivan is in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Xander? Xander has been described as Jocelyn's creative director but not much else is known about the character at this point. We do know that Sivan had a blast filming, writing on Instagram that he had the "best time of my life making this show, love everyone involved".

Where have I seen Troye Sivan? The Australian singer, songwriter, actor and former YouTube star is well recognised for his music and has three studio albums. In terms of acting, Sivan portrayed the young Wolverine in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and has starred in Spud and Boy Erased, but will be making his TV series debut in The Idol.

Dan Levy plays Jocelyn's publicist

Dan Levy in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Dan Levy's character? As of yet, Dan Levy's character is one of the only ones we've all had a proper look at thanks to a clip posted to The Weeknd's Instagram. Levy is Jocelyn's manager who is clearly trying to get her on the best covers and with the best coverage - but as you can see in the clip, it's something that Tedros doesn't always approve of.

Where have I seen Dan Levy? Levy rose to international prominence after his starring role in Schitt's Creek as David Rose, a series he co-created with his father Eugene and starred in with his sister Sarah. Since the Emmy Award-winning sitcom wrapped, he has appeared in Coastal Elites, Modern Family and is set to star in the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education.

Jennie Ruby Jane plays Dyanne

Jennie Ruby Jane in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Dyanne? From the looks of it, Dyanne is one of Jocelyn's friends who is along for the wild ride of fun when the pair attend Tedros's nightclub where Jocelyn meets him for the first time.

Where have I seen Jennie Ruby Jane? Often known by her stage name of Jennie, the Korean popstar is best known for being one of the members of Blackpink but is also a solo artist. She makes her acting debut in The Idol.

Hank Azaria plays Chaim

Hank Azaria in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Chaim? Chaim is Jocelyn's co-manager and, from the looks of his characters in the clips, he's a supporter of the new image she's portraying under Tedros's guidance – or is he?

Where have I seen Hank Azaria? The American comedian and actor is best-known for his voice acting, having voiced several characters in The Simpsons, but has also starred in Friends, The Smurfs, Huff and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Jane Adams plays Nikki Katz

Jane Adams in The Idol. HBO/Sky

Who is Nikki Katz? Katz is a record label executive who, from the looks of the teaser clips, is confused about some of the routes of Jocelyn's new campaign to reinvent herself.

Where have I seen Jane Adams? Adams has most recently been on our screens in Emmy Award-winning Hacks, but has starred in numerous productions over the years which include You've Got Mail, Hung, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Frasier.

The Idol will air on HBO in the US and on 5th June on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – sign up for Sky TV here.

