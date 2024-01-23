Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts led the star-studded cast as Dean and Nora Brannock, with Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind and Mia Farrow playing potential suspects in the harassment case.

The series proved to be a major ratings win for Netflix, which renewed the show for a second season back in November 2022, but virtually nothing has been heard about it since.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yet executive producer Eric Newman, who is currently promoting fellow Netflix drama Griselda, assured fans that he was "very excited" about the future of The Watcher.

He told RadioTimes.com: "I can say nothing other than we're very excited about the prospect of another season of The Watcher. That's all I can say. I'd love to say more, but I cannot.

"And certainly, given that that's a different partnership, I would be speaking without my partners present. So next time, [when] we're all in a room together with Ryan [Murphy] and Ian [Brennan], we can talk about The Watcher."

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in The Watcher. Netflix

One of the major questions lingering over The Watcher season 2 is whether it will continue the story of the first, which was left open-ended, or take an anthology format in the style of several other Ryan Murphy shows.

This was not clarified when the initial renewal was reported, nor has it been since.

At the time, then-head of global TV at Netflix (now chief content officer) Bela Bajaria said via TUDUM: "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and [...] Eric Newman, on The Watcher, are masterful storytellers [who’ve] captivated audiences all over the world."

The Watcher is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.