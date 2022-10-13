The narrative revolves around a family who move into their dream home, only to be greeted by a letter from the "watcher", a stalker who turns their lives upside down.

The busiest man in telly Ryan Murphy has once again joined forces with his Ian Brennan to bring us The Watcher , a seven-part Netflix series based on a chilling true story .

Is the mystery figure one of their eccentric neighbours? And what is the "Watcher's" endgame?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Watcher and who they play.

The Watcher cast

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play Nora and Dean Brannock

Who are Nora and Dean Brannock? A married couple who have just moved into their new $1.3 million home in Westfield, New Jersey. But when the renovation work kicks off, they receive a chilling letter from the "Watcher".

Where have I seen Naomi Watts before? You might recognise her from a number of films including King Kong, horror The Ring, disaster film Lo Impossible, psychological drama 21 Grams, Birdman with Michael Keaton and David Lynch's Mulholland Drive.

Where have I seen Bobby Cannavale before? His recent credits include Netflix's Blonde, Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers, Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, Prime Video's Homecoming and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

Mia Farrow and Terry Kinney play Pearl and Jasper Winslow

Who are Pearl and Jasper Winslow? A sibling duo. Pearl is described as "kooky" and Jasper sneaks into the Brannock's home and hides in their dumbwaiter.

Where have I seen Mia Farrow before? Her most notable role is the titular character in Rosemary's Baby, Secret Ceremony, John and Mary, and several Woody Allen films including The Purple Rose of Cairo, Hannah and Her Sisters and Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Where have I seen Terry Kinney before? His CV includes HBO's Oz, and more recently Showtime drama Billions and Netflix's Inventing Anna.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Karen Calhoun

Who is Karen Calhoun? A realtor and one of Nora's old acquaintances. She "makes them feel like they don't really belong".

Where have I seen Jennifer Coolidge before? Her recent credits include The White Lotus. She's also known for Legally Blonde, American Pie, 2 Broke Girls and Joey.

Margo Martindale and Richard Kind play Maureen/Mo and Mitch

Who are Mitch and Mo? Nora and Dean's neighbours, "who don't seem to understand property lines".

Where have I seen Margo Martindale before? She has appeared in historical drama Mrs America, Prime Video's Sneaky Pete, legal drama The Good Wife, crime drama Justified, crime comedy The Millers and spy drama The Americans, among others.

Where have I seen Richard Kind before? You might have watched him in CBS's East New York, comedy The Goldbergs, Batman spin-off Gotham and sitcom Mad About You. You might recognise his voice from comedy American Dad!, Pixar's Inside Out and Netflix's Big Mouth,

Isabel Gravitt and Luke David Blumm play Ellie and Carter Brannock

Who are Isabel and Carter Brannock? Nora and Dean's children, who are understandably terrified by recent developments.

Where have I seen Isabel Gravitt before? Her CV includes Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere and US sitcom American Housewife.

Where have I seen Luke David Blumm before? psychological drama The Sinner, The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson and Where the Crawdads Sing starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Noma Dumezweni plays Theodora Birch

Who is Theodora Birch? A private investigator who spends her every waking moment attempting to solve the Brannock case. She has been given a a "fatal cancer diagnosis".

Where have I seen Noma Dumezweni before? She's appeared in HBO Max black comedy Made For Love, The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and Black Earth Rising with Michaela Coel, among others.

Henry Hunter Hall plays Dakota

Who is Dakota? He works for a security company and becomes romantically involved with Ellie.

Where have I seen Henry Hunter Hall before? His most sizeable TV role prior to this was in Prime Video's Hunters.

Other cast members include:

Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore, Hacks) as Detective Rourke Chamberland, who Nora and Dean approach for help.

Joe Mantello (Hollywood) as a man who attends the open house for the property before it's snapped up by the Brannocks.

