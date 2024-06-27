Meet the cast of The Bear season 3
The acclaimed comedy-drama is back on Disney Plus.
There are few shows that have received the level of critical acclaim that The Bear has in its first two seasons, and now it is back for a third outing on Disney Plus.
The new season sees Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie trying to keep The Bear afloat, while also making sure it lives up to its status as a real fine-dining establishment.
Alongside the core trio, the show is known for its starry guest appearances, with season 2 featuring the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter and Olivia Colman in cameo roles. But who else stars in the show?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Bear season 3.
The Bear season 3 cast: Who stars in the Disney Plus comedy-drama?
Below is the main line-up for The Bear on Disney Plus. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.
More like this
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich
- Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks
- Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero
- Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto
- Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
- Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
- Oliver Platt as Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski
- Chris Witaske as Pete
- Jon Bernthal as Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto
- Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu
- Molly Gordon as Claire
Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto
Who is Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto? Carmy is an award-winning chef who returned from New York to run his brother's old sandwich shop after he died. At the end of season 1, he found tins of money hidden away, and since then he has been in the process of changing the sandwich shop into a fine-dining establishment called The Bear.
What else has Jeremy Allen White been in? White is best known for his role as Lip in Shameless, while he has also had roles in Law & Order, Homecoming, Fingernails and The Iron Claw.
Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu
Who is Sydney Adamu? Sydney is a former sous-chef at the Original Beef of Chicagoland who is now the chef de cuisine at The Bear.
What else has Ayo Edebiri been in? Edebiri is known for her roles in series and films including Big Mouth, Inside Out 2, Theatre Camp, Bottoms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Abbott Elementary, Dickinson, Mulligan, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Black Mirror.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich
Who is Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich? Richie was Carmy's brother Michael's best friend, and de facto manager at The Original Beef of Chicagoland. After going to train at a fine-dining establishment, he is now the Maître D'hôtel at The Bear.
What else has Ebon Moss-Bachrach been in? Moss-Bachrach is best-known for starring in the comedy-drama series Girls, while he has also appeared in films and shows including The Royal Tenenbaums, The Last Ship, Person of Interest, The Punisher, Tesla, NOS4A2, The Dropout, Andor and No Hard Feelings.
Lionel Boyce plays Marcus Brooks
Who is Marcus Brooks? Marcus is the desserts chef at The Bear.
What else has Lionel Boyce been in? Boyce has previously had roles in Loiter Squad, The Jellies! and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Liza Colón-Zayas plays Tina Marrero
Who is Tina Marrero? Tina is the sous-chef at The Bear.
What else has Liza Colón-Zayas been in? Colón-Zayas has previously appeared in series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Titans and David Makes Man, as well as films such as United 93, The Purge: Election Year, Collateral Beauty, Cat Person and IF.
Abby Elliott plays Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto
Who is Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto? Sugar is Carmy's sister who takes on a managerial role at The Bear.
What else has Abby Elliott been in? Elliott is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, while she has also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Odd Mom Out, Star vs the Forces of Evil, Indebted and Search Party, as well as films such as No Strings Attached, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Cheaper by the Dozen.
Matty Matheson plays Neil Fak
Who is Neil Fak? Neil is a mechanic at The Bear who also becomes part of the front of house team from the end of season 2.
What else has Matty Matheson been in? Matheson has previously appeared in Workin' Moms and Craig of the Creek.
Edwin Lee Gibson plays Ebraheim
Who is Ebraheim? Ebraheim is a chef at The Bear.
What else has Edwin Lee Gibson been in? Gibson has previously appeared in series including Law & Order, Shameless, Fargo, Unprisoned and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as films including Marshall.
Oliver Platt plays Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski
Who is Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski? Cicero is a close friend of the Berzatto family who loaned Michael money for the restaurant. Carmy and the rest of the team are now indebted to him after he put more money into The Bear.
What else has Oliver Platt been in? Platt is known for playing Daniel Charles in Chicago Med, while he has also had roles in series including The West Wing, Huff, The Big C, Fargo, The Good Wife and Modern Family, as well as films such as X-Men: First Class, Chef, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
Chris Witaske plays Pete
Who is Pete? Pete is Sugar's husband.
What else has Chris Witaske been in? Witaske has previously had roles in films and series including Lady Bird, Unicorn Store, Love, Arrested Development, The Bubble and Chicago Party Aunt.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Jon Bernthal plays Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto
Who is Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto? Mikey is the brother of Carmy and Sugar, who died by suicide before the start of the series.
What else has Jon Bernthal been in? Bernthal is known for his roles in the MCU as The Punisher and in The Walking Dead as Shane. He has also starred in films such as Night at the Museum 2, The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Sicario, The Accountant, Wind River, Baby Driver, Widows, Le Mans '66 and King Richard, as well as series including The Class, Eastwick and American Gigilo.
Molly Gordon plays Claire
Who is Claire? Claire is a former friend of Carmy's. The pair began a relationship in season 2, but things were left uncertain after she overheard him saying that their relationship had become a distraction and he couldn't continue with it.
What else has Molly Gordon been in? Gordon has previously appeared in series including Animal Kingdom, Ramy and Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker's Dynasty, as well as films such as Booksmart, Good Boys, Theatre Camp and You People.
The following have also made cameo appearances across the series, and could make returns in season 3:
- Molly Ringwald as the Moderator
- Joel McHale as NYC Head Chef
- Will Poulter as Luca
- Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto
- Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany Jerimovich
- Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak
- Bob Odenkirk as Lee Lane
- Sarah Paulson as Michelle Berzatto
- John Mulaney as Stevie
- Olivia Colman as Chef Terry
The Bear season 3 is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.