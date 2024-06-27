Alongside the core trio, the show is known for its starry guest appearances, with season 2 featuring the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter and Olivia Colman in cameo roles. But who else stars in the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Bear season 3.

The Bear season 3 cast: Who stars in the Disney Plus comedy-drama?

Below is the main line-up for The Bear on Disney Plus. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

More like this

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Oliver Platt as Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski

Chris Witaske as Pete

Jon Bernthal as Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto

Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu

Molly Gordon as Claire

Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto? Carmy is an award-winning chef who returned from New York to run his brother's old sandwich shop after he died. At the end of season 1, he found tins of money hidden away, and since then he has been in the process of changing the sandwich shop into a fine-dining establishment called The Bear.

What else has Jeremy Allen White been in? White is best known for his role as Lip in Shameless, while he has also had roles in Law & Order, Homecoming, Fingernails and The Iron Claw.

Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Sydney Adamu? Sydney is a former sous-chef at the Original Beef of Chicagoland who is now the chef de cuisine at The Bear.

What else has Ayo Edebiri been in? Edebiri is known for her roles in series and films including Big Mouth, Inside Out 2, Theatre Camp, Bottoms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Abbott Elementary, Dickinson, Mulligan, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Black Mirror.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich? Richie was Carmy's brother Michael's best friend, and de facto manager at The Original Beef of Chicagoland. After going to train at a fine-dining establishment, he is now the Maître D'hôtel at The Bear.

What else has Ebon Moss-Bachrach been in? Moss-Bachrach is best-known for starring in the comedy-drama series Girls, while he has also appeared in films and shows including The Royal Tenenbaums, The Last Ship, Person of Interest, The Punisher, Tesla, NOS4A2, The Dropout, Andor and No Hard Feelings.

Lionel Boyce plays Marcus Brooks

Lionel Boyce as Marcus in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Marcus Brooks? Marcus is the desserts chef at The Bear.

What else has Lionel Boyce been in? Boyce has previously had roles in Loiter Squad, The Jellies! and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Liza Colón-Zayas plays Tina Marrero

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Tina Marrero? Tina is the sous-chef at The Bear.

What else has Liza Colón-Zayas been in? Colón-Zayas has previously appeared in series including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Titans and David Makes Man, as well as films such as United 93, The Purge: Election Year, Collateral Beauty, Cat Person and IF.

Abby Elliott plays Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Abby Elliot as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto? Sugar is Carmy's sister who takes on a managerial role at The Bear.

What else has Abby Elliott been in? Elliott is known for her work on Saturday Night Live, while she has also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Odd Mom Out, Star vs the Forces of Evil, Indebted and Search Party, as well as films such as No Strings Attached, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Matty Matheson plays Neil Fak

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Neil Fak? Neil is a mechanic at The Bear who also becomes part of the front of house team from the end of season 2.

What else has Matty Matheson been in? Matheson has previously appeared in Workin' Moms and Craig of the Creek.

Edwin Lee Gibson plays Ebraheim

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Ebraheim? Ebraheim is a chef at The Bear.

What else has Edwin Lee Gibson been in? Gibson has previously appeared in series including Law & Order, Shameless, Fargo, Unprisoned and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as films including Marshall.

Oliver Platt plays Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski

Oliver Platt as Cicero in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski? Cicero is a close friend of the Berzatto family who loaned Michael money for the restaurant. Carmy and the rest of the team are now indebted to him after he put more money into The Bear.

What else has Oliver Platt been in? Platt is known for playing Daniel Charles in Chicago Med, while he has also had roles in series including The West Wing, Huff, The Big C, Fargo, The Good Wife and Modern Family, as well as films such as X-Men: First Class, Chef, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Chris Witaske plays Pete

Chris Witaske as Pete and Jon Bernthal as Michael in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Pete? Pete is Sugar's husband.

What else has Chris Witaske been in? Witaske has previously had roles in films and series including Lady Bird, Unicorn Store, Love, Arrested Development, The Bubble and Chicago Party Aunt.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jon Bernthal plays Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto

Jon Bernthal as Michael and Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto? Mikey is the brother of Carmy and Sugar, who died by suicide before the start of the series.

What else has Jon Bernthal been in? Bernthal is known for his roles in the MCU as The Punisher and in The Walking Dead as Shane. He has also starred in films such as Night at the Museum 2, The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Sicario, The Accountant, Wind River, Baby Driver, Widows, Le Mans '66 and King Richard, as well as series including The Class, Eastwick and American Gigilo.

Molly Gordon plays Claire

Molly Gordon as Claire in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

Who is Claire? Claire is a former friend of Carmy's. The pair began a relationship in season 2, but things were left uncertain after she overheard him saying that their relationship had become a distraction and he couldn't continue with it.

What else has Molly Gordon been in? Gordon has previously appeared in series including Animal Kingdom, Ramy and Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker's Dynasty, as well as films such as Booksmart, Good Boys, Theatre Camp and You People.

The following have also made cameo appearances across the series, and could make returns in season 3:

Molly Ringwald as the Moderator

Joel McHale as NYC Head Chef

Will Poulter as Luca

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany Jerimovich

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Bob Odenkirk as Lee Lane

Sarah Paulson as Michelle Berzatto

John Mulaney as Stevie

Olivia Colman as Chef Terry

The Bear season 3 is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.