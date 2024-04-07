"Twelve seasons — that’s a lot for a television show — over 24 years," he told Variety at the DGA Awards this past January. The witty sitcom follows David (as a fictionalised version of himself and as a much more heightened version), who gets into various misadventures with his friends and celebrity colleagues in Los Angeles.

The latest 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has now drawn to a close, but the sitcom premiered back in 2000 and has since racked up a staggering 51 Emmy nominations, two Emmy wins, and numerous Golden Globe accolades.

But why is this the end of the series? Read on to find out.

Why won't there be a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13?

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene and Larry David as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sky/HBO

Simply put, creator and lead actor Larry David has said that it's time for the show to end.

The news was broken last December and at the time of announcement, David's statement read: "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.

"And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, also said: “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre.

"Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

While David has said that it's the end of the series multiple times before, he's since admitted that because of his age and how much of Curb he's done over the years, now is the best time to call it quits.

Cheryl Hines, who plays David’s ex-wife in the series, revealed that the news is "sad", while Susie Essman, who plays the wife of David’s manager (Jeff Garlin), said: “I think he just feels done. He did all those Seinfelds. He did 120 Curbs. Plus, the pilot hour. So I think he just feels done, and it’s time to move on to some other craziness.”

She went on: “We talk a lot. We’re very close friends so we talk on the phone a lot and we test a lot, and I think in a conversation before we started shooting this season he told me it was over. He’s told me that before.”

Although the series has featured David "dying" previously and even going on a major hiatus after season 8, David has insisted that season 12 is the final outing for the show.

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Deadline: "When we were writing, in the middle of the season, we sort of figured out how the season was going to end and it felt like it was funniest, if it was the end. That sort of cemented it. That was not the plan when we started."

When asked about why David said this was the final season, Schaffer added: "Every other season was almost the final season but we never told anybody and we just were out. For this season, it won’t make sense until we get there. It’s just funnier when you know it’s the final season. That’s the reason, honestly."

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW.

