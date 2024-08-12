The follow-up will revisit the same characters two decades later, with Anna now a mother herself when another case of freaky shenanigans befalls their family.

Lohan said that she and Curtis have remained "very close" since their collaboration on 2003's Freaky Friday.

She explained: "It feels like we're picking up where we left off, which is really beautiful. So it doesn't really feel like work, it just feels like a really great experience."

"And by the way, Pink Slip is back," said Jamie Lee Curtis. "It's more fun, it's more emotional and it's all for you guys. Seriously, the only reason we are back here doing this is because of your love for the first movie."

Are you as excited as we are? If so, read on for everything we know so far about Freakier Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Freakier Friday does not yet have a release date, but the film is confirmed to be coming to cinemas sometime in 2025.

Shooting commenced in June 2024, with Late Night, And Just Like That... and Welcome to Chippendales director Nisha Ganatra helming the hotly anticipated project.

We'll update this page as release date details come in.

Freakier Friday cast: New and returning

Haley Hudson, Lindsay Lohan and Christina Vidal Mitchell in Freaky Friday. Disney

Fans of the 2003 film will be pleased to hear that the original cast is reuniting for this instalment.

In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the lead roles of Tess and Anna, you can expect to see Mark Harmon as Anna's step-father Ryan and Chad Michael Murray as her high school crush Jake.

Interestingly, the two did not end up together, with The Acolyte breakout star Manny Jacinto revealed to be playing Anna's husband by Curtis during an interview at D23 (via Deadline).

Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson will be reprising the roles of Anna's closest friends, Maddie and Peg, with the trio's band Pink Slip confirmed to feature in the storyline of the sequel film.

Rosalind Chao and Lucille Soong are also coming back as another mother-daughter duo, who run the Chinese restaurant where Anna and Tess's fate is decided. Their depiction in the first film has been criticised in several retrospectives.

Lastly, character actor Stephen Tobolowsky is returning as high school teacher Elton Bates – but is he still "out to get" Anna?

Other new additions to the roster include Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as well as teenage actors Julia Butters (The Fabelmans) and Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma).

Freakier Friday plot speculation: What could happen?

Linday Lohan and Chad Michael Murray star in Freaky Friday. Disney

Plot details are scarce for Freakier Friday at the time of writing, but Disney has promised a "multigenerational" twist that could help prevent the film feeling like a retread of the original.

The synopsis reads: "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Is there a Freakier Friday trailer?

Not yet. So far, all we have is the title and logo reveal from D23 2024.

We'll update this page once any new footage arrives.

Freakier Friday is coming to cinemas in 2025. Stream Freaky Friday (2003) on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.