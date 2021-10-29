How to watch Halloween movie series in order – the horror franchise timeline

There’s a new Halloween film currently out in UK cinemas – with David Gordon Green having returned to direct Halloween Kills, the twelfth entry in the long-running slasher franchise.

The new film serves as a direct sequel to the previous film, 2018’s Halloween, and is intended as the middle film in a trilogy, prior to the upcoming Halloween Ends.

Ever since John Carpenter’s original Halloween terrified viewers back in 1978, masked killer Michael Myers has become one of the most iconic movie villains of all time, and the boogeyman has lost none of his power in the forty years since that original release.

With several of the Halloween films now available to stream on Netflix, it’s never been easier to get up to speed with the series – however, as is often the case with a long-running franchise, remakes and reboots have confused the once simple timeline of the Halloween cinematic universe.

So where should you start? We’ve got four Halloween timeline options for you. Here’s your essential guide to the Halloween movies in order as the spookiest night of the year draws closer.

Halloween movie order: The Original Timeline

The first path you have the option of going down charts the original Halloween timeline, starting off strong with John Carpenter’s acclaimed original film, but eventually burning out as the storyline grew increasingly silly.

1. Halloween (1978)

This first instalment introduces Jamie Lee Curtis in her first major role, portraying teenage babysitter Laurie Strode, who becomes the target of a deranged serial killer named Michael Myers.

2. Halloween II (1981)

The story continues in this direct follow-up written by John Carpenter himself, which reveals hidden secrets about the true link between Myers and Strode, bringing their story to a (temporary) end.

3. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

After a brief absence for an unrelated third entry (more on that below), Michael Myers returned in this fourth instalment in the Halloween film series.

Donald Pleasance reprises his role as Dr Sam Loomis, who must face off against former patient Michael Myers when he returns to Haddonfield with murderous intentions.

Notably, Jamie Lee Curtis did not return for this instalment and is not again seen until 1998’s Halloween H20, which picks up the story in a separate continuity.

4. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Pleasance returns for this fifth entry alongside Danielle Harris as Michael Myers’ unfortunate niece, as another seasonal clash unfolds with predictably deadly consequences.

5. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

After two much-maligned entries, the Halloween franchise went off the deep end with this ill-judged sequel, which delved into Michael Myers past as the victim of a scheming cult.

Intermission | Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The third instalment in the Halloween film series doesn’t neatly fit into any of the franchise’s timelines, as a standalone sci-fi tale exploring witchcraft.

The idea was to turn Halloween into an anthology series, the likes of which have since been popularised by American Horror Story, telling a different spooky story in each entry.

Unfortunately, audiences didn’t take to the idea, demanding that Michael Myers be reinstated as franchise baddie, which he eventually was six years later.

Halloween movie order: The Second Timeline

The Halloween franchise enjoyed a brief resurgence in the 1990s, owing to a soft reboot that rendered everything except the first two films non-canon.

1. Halloween (1978)

1. Halloween (1978)

2. Halloween II (1981)

2. Halloween II (1981)

3. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

To mark the 20th anniversary of the first film, Jamie Lee Curtis returned as Laurie Strode for this belated sequel, which only acknowledges the continuity of the first two films.

We’re reintroduced to Strode living under a different name and trying to escape her traumatic past, but Myers eventually catches up to her once again.

The film stands out as one of the brighter spots in the Halloween film series, earning critical and commercial success, but with that came temptation to make yet another sequel.

4. Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

And here’s where it all went wrong (again). Halloween: Resurrection sees Michael Myers return to his hometown of Haddonfield, where he has one last confrontation with Laurie Strode, as well as a cast of new faces.

The film was critically panned and a financial disappointment, resulting in yet another reboot from genre director Rob Zombie (see bottom of this page).

Halloween movie order: The Current Timeline

The most recent iteration of Halloween is also selective with what it regards canon; in this instance, only the first film actually happened, but Laurie Strode has not been able to move on in the 40 years that followed.

1. Halloween (1978)

1. Halloween (1978)

2. Halloween (2018)

A direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s original film, 2018’s Halloween returns to find Laurie Strode a paranoid loner, obsessed with the eventual return of her attacker: Michael Myers.

Her fixation on survival has led to the estrangement of her daughter and granddaughter, but the Strode women will find themselves allied once more when their worst fears come true.

This instalment in the Halloween film series was a mammoth hit, with two sequels confirmed to be on the way: Halloween Kills in 2021, and Halloween Ends in 2022.

3. Halloween Kills (2021)

A direct follow up to 2018’s Halloween, the latest entry in the franchise unfolds in the immediate aftermath of the events of the previous film – after Michael Myers escapes from the trap Laurie had laid for him.

As in Halloween II, Laurie spends much of the runtime incapacitated at Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, but a mob formed by Tommy Doyle – a grown-up version of the boy she babysat for all those years ago – aims to get rid of the boogeyman once and for all.

The response to this film was rather more muted than to its predecessors, with the movie receiving mixed reviews from critics – albeit some fans remained enthusiastic in their praise.

The Rob Zombie Series

Following the failure of Halloween: Resurrection, the franchise was passed to genre director Rob Zombie to reinvent with full creative control.

The result is a two-film franchise set in a self-contained continuity, that generally failed to impress critics or audiences; that said, as is often the case with niche horror fare, both have a small cult fanbase.

1. Halloween (2007)

Loosely adapting the plot of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, this remake sees babysitter Laurie Strode (here played by Scout Taylor-Compton) stalked by a deranged killer on the night of Halloween.

2. Halloween II (2009)

Rob Zombie returned to continue his spin on the Halloween mythos, with Myers continuing his hunt for Laurie Strode, while his former psychiatrist capitalises on his newfound infamy.

Watch movies in order

