Halloween Ends trailer sees Jamie Lee Curtis take final stand

The film will mark the epic conclusion to the Halloween horror franchise, 45 years after the first film's debut.

The official trailer for Halloween Ends has finally been released, as Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, one of horror’s first “final girls”.

The official synopsis teases: "The most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive."

The film is set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, the penultimate film in the franchise, as we reunite with Laurie, now living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

While Laurie is finishing writing her memoir, the deadly Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since, according to the synopsis.

"Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life," the description continues.

"But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all."

You can watch the new trailer below – but be warned that it contains adult content and strong language:

In the terrifying trailer, we see Laurie and Michael facing off, including one nail-biting sequence where Laurie's hand is almost forced into the waste disposal unit in her kitchen sink.

Halloween Ends arrives in UK cinemas on 14th October 2022.

