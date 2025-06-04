As we've come to expect from these films, Johnson has once again assembled a killer ensemble, with those set to appear in the cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

But which of them will be the killer? And when can audiences expect to be reunited with Blanc and his iconic Southern drawl? Read on for everything we know about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

It was confirmed during Netflix's recent TUDUM event that the film would debut on the streamer on Friday 12th December 2025 – roughly three years after the previous film, Glass Onion, arrived on the platform.

What is less clear at this stage is Netflix's plans for a theatrical release.

Glass Onion enjoyed a limited run in cinemas from the November prior to its streaming debut, and it's very possible this could be the case again, with both Johnson and Craig having been on record as saying a theatrical run is their clear preference.

After Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently branded cinemas as an "outdated concept", Johnson was quizzed on his views by Business Insider and responded: "I want this in as many theatres for as long as possible.

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

"We're going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical, because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form."

As for whether Johnson will get his wish, that remains to be seen – but when we catch wind of a potential date for theatrical release we'll update this page.

Meanwhile, it's also worth noting that it is very possible the film could follow both previous instalments in premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in September, but we'll have to wait until the line-up is unveiled before we can say for sure.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery plot – what is Benoit Blanc's latest case?

Unsurprisingly, the film will see Benoit Blanc tasked with solving another puzzling mystery, and this time around he's set to face his "most dangerous case yet", according to Netflix.

Beyond that – and the promise that the film will adopt a darker tone than its two predecessors – not much information has been given away, but we'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for a more in-depth synopsis and more details about the setting, which we know from a first-look image will involve a church.

It's all very much under wraps for now!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

If you're eager for just a little more information, you could do a lot worse than checking out the trailer below – which arrived in conjunction with the release date announcement.

But be warned that you'll need sleuthing skills to rival Benoit Blanc himself if you expect to glean too much about the mystery from the cryptic teaser, which includes plentiful ominous shots of graveyards and churches.

"The impossible crime," Blanc is heard saying. "For a man of reason, this is the holy grail."

Later he adds: "This was dressed as a miracle. It's just a murder. And I solve murders."

Watch the teaser in full below:

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

