Meanwhile, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the world’s greatest detective after playing Benoit Blanc in the first Knives Out and the sequel Glass Onion, and it looks like his "most dangerous case yet" is just around the corner, as teased in a clip on X.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Knives Out 3, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2024.

Knives Out 3 cast - Full list of confirmed actors for film

Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and Janelle Monáe as Helen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix

Who is Benoit Blanc? Benoit Blanc is the eccentric world-famous detective who drove Rian Johnson's two previous instalments in the franchise.

More like this

Fans will remember that the second film confirmed that Benoit was married to a character played by Hugh Grant.

But speaking to W in 2023, Craig said he hopes his character will remain as mysterious as possible in future instalments.

"Even though we've now seen a bit of his home life, I do hope that Benoit remains something of a mystery," he said. "I like that he arrives from some glamorous place and then disappears to another glamorous place, only to reappear again. He has a dream life."

Where have I seen Daniel Craig before? The actor remains best known for his role as James Bond in five films. He has also appeared in films such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Golden Compass, Layer Cake and Enduring Love.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Josh O’Connor plays TBC

Josh O'Connor at the Met Gala 2024. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Where have I seen Josh O’Connor before? O'Connor rocketed to superstardom thanks to his role as the young Prince Charles in The Crown. He went on to star in films including Emma., starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Sky Original film Aisha and the romantic drama God’s Own Country.

Most recently, O’Connor starred in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Mike Faist and Zendaya.

Andrew Scott plays TBC

Andrew Scott. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Where have I seen Andrew Scott before? Scott is best known for his BAFTA-winning role as Moriarty in the BBC's Sherlock series, while Fleabag fans will also know him as the ‘Hot Priest’. The actor has also appeared in Pride, the war film 1917 and All of Us Strangers.

Scott’s casting marks an exciting James Bond reunion, as the actor previously starred alongside Craig in Spectre.

Cailee Spaeny plays TBC

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. A24

Where have I seen Cailee Spaeny before? Spaeny previously appeared in the 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, The Basis of Sex, as well as the TV show Mare of Easttown. She’s also known for appearing in Civil War and The First Lady. Recently, she starred as Elvis Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla, in Sofia Coppola's 2023 biopic of the same name.

Rumoured Knives Out 3 cast members

Tom Hardy in Legend. Studiocanal

With the Knives Out 3 cast starting to take shape, the rumour mill is whirring once again, with many fans speculating about who else could join the cast.

Rumoured names tipped to join Craig in the ensemble cast of the film include Tom Hardy (Venom) and Lindsay Lohan (Freaky Friday), but these additions are yet to be confirmed and fans will have to wait and see.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.