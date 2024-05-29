But of course, for many he is best known for his role as The Priest in Fleabag.

Well, now Scott is set to join the likes of Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny in Rian Johnson's third outing for the ever successful Knives Out franchise.

The upcoming third movie, entitled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, will see Daniel Craig reprise his leading role as enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc.

While we don't yet know exactly who Scott will be playing in the film, we do know that from the recent slew of cast announcements, it's only set to be another starry affair in the Knives Out universe.

Andrew Scott. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, the first film boasted the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and more, while the second, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, saw Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson as just a few of the big names attached to the mystery film.

Although we don't know exactly what this third instalment will uncover, we do know that the film is set to be Blanc’s "most dangerous case yet", as teased in a clip on X.

The film is about to go into production, according to Johnson, with further cast announcements only set to be made in the near future.

Teasing what we can expect in the third film, Johnson posted on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is.

"There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

And eagle-eyed Bond fans will know that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be a reunion of sorts for Scott and Craig, who both previously starred in 2015's Spectre.

Since then, Scott has gone on to feature in Modern Love, Black Mirror and Ripley, on which he also served as a producer for the Italian-set Netflix series.

This third Knives Out film doesn't have an exact release date, but has been slated for release sometime in 2025 - and if the previous films are anything to go by, it could be looking at some major viewership success.

The original 2019 film grossed $312 million against a $40 million budget, and the sequel went on to have the rights bought by streamer Netflix for more than $450 million.

As of now, there's been no confirmed release plan for the third movie, but we could possibly see a window of cinematic release before it debuts on Netflix, like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

