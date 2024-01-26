However, Adam's routine is punctuated by the arrival in his life of neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal), prompting him to reassess much of what has happened to him.

Amidst this, Adam journeys back to his childhood home and visits his parents, portrayed by Jamie Bell and Claire Foy, who died when he was twelve years old.

Speaking about the film to RadioTimes.com last year, director Andrew Haigh said: "I would say it's closer to my normal wheelhouse rather than being separate from it. So even though it is there is definitely…I don't want to use the word supernatural, but there is an element of it, that is outside of naturalism, let's say yeah, I will say that it feels very much in tune with other things that I've done. But I don't want to say too much about it."

This haunting new drama has award nominations and critical adoration, but how can you watch All of Us Strangers right now?

How to watch All of Us Strangers

All of Us Stranger is out now in UK cinemas.

The film was released on Friday 26th January 2024.

At present, All of Us Strangers is only available as a theatrical release.

Can you stream All of Us Strangers in the UK?

All of Us Strangers is not currently available to stream in the UK.

We will be sure to update this page when new information becomes available.

Will All of Us Strangers be available on Netflix?

All of Us Strangers is not expected to be released on Netflix as the film is distributed by Searchlight Pictures which is owned by Disney.

This means the film will likely be released on Disney+ following a period where it will be available for digital purchase on streaming services such as Apple and Prime Video.

