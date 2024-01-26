All of Us Strangers soundtrack: Every song in Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal film
Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Pet Shop Boys, and more feature in the track lsit.
"I'll protect you from the hooded claw, keep the vampires from your door."
The lyrics of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's The Power of Love permeate throughout the moving new film from Looking director Andrew Haigh, titled All of Us Strangers.
The film follows solitary screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) who is struggling to write about his late parents who died when he was twelve years old.
Adam's routine is interrupted when his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) comes into his life and opens up new possibilities.
Amidst this, Adam returns to his childhood home and encounters his late parents, portrayed by Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.
Music is used powerfully throughout this haunting film, so what songs feature in the All of Us Strangers soundtrack?
All of Us Strangers soundtrack: Every song in Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal film
The following songs feature in the film All of Us Strangers.
- Overture - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)
- She Who Dares - Colman Brothers
- The Power of Love - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Johnny Come Home - Fine Young Cannibals
- Is This Love? - Alison Moyet
- Build - The Housemartins
- I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - The Ink Spots
- Can I Hug You Now? - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)
- I Want A Dog - Pet Shop Boys
- Promised Land - Joe Smooth
- Death of a Party - Blur
- Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys
- If I Could See The World (Through The Eyes of a Child) - Patsy Cline
- Diner - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)
- Power of Love '93 - Alternative Mix - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Speaking to various publications, director Andrew Haigh discussed the use of some songs in the film, particularly the prominent use of personal beloved tracks The Power of Love and Always on My Mind in the film.
Regarding a childhood favourite song The Power of Love, Haigh told IndieWire: "Now, I’m 10 years old, and I didn’t really understand what that even means, necessarily. But I knew there was something that spoke to my queer self. There was some grand, operatic longing to the song that made me want to reach out to the f**king stars. Like, I can have love one day, I hope, but maybe I can’t. And so when I was writing the film I was like, ‘You know what? I want to go back to that kid, when I didn’t think love was ever gonna be possible in any way, shape, or form."
Meanwhile, Haigh told the publication that the lyrical content of the song Always on My Mind when sung by Claire Foy's character to on-screen son Andrew Scott made it truly hit home.
Haigh highlighted the lyric 'Maybe I didn’t hold you all those lonely, lonely times.' as particularly characterising the lost time between Adam (Scott) and his mother.
