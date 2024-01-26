The film follows solitary screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) who is struggling to write about his late parents who died when he was twelve years old.

Adam's routine is interrupted when his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) comes into his life and opens up new possibilities.

Amidst this, Adam returns to his childhood home and encounters his late parents, portrayed by Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.

Music is used powerfully throughout this haunting film, so what songs feature in the All of Us Strangers soundtrack?

All of Us Strangers soundtrack: Every song in Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal film

Paul Mescal as Harry in ALL OF US STRANGERS. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The following songs feature in the film All of Us Strangers.

Overture - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)

She Who Dares - Colman Brothers

The Power of Love - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Johnny Come Home - Fine Young Cannibals

Is This Love? - Alison Moyet

Build - The Housemartins

I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - The Ink Spots

Can I Hug You Now? - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)

I Want A Dog - Pet Shop Boys

Promised Land - Joe Smooth

Death of a Party - Blur

Always on My Mind - Pet Shop Boys

If I Could See The World (Through The Eyes of a Child) - Patsy Cline

Diner - Emile Leviensaise-Farrouch (original score)

Power of Love '93 - Alternative Mix - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Speaking to various publications, director Andrew Haigh discussed the use of some songs in the film, particularly the prominent use of personal beloved tracks The Power of Love and Always on My Mind in the film.

Regarding a childhood favourite song The Power of Love, Haigh told IndieWire: "Now, I’m 10 years old, and I didn’t really understand what that even means, necessarily. But I knew there was something that spoke to my queer self. There was some grand, operatic longing to the song that made me want to reach out to the f**king stars. Like, I can have love one day, I hope, but maybe I can’t. And so when I was writing the film I was like, ‘You know what? I want to go back to that kid, when I didn’t think love was ever gonna be possible in any way, shape, or form."

Meanwhile, Haigh told the publication that the lyrical content of the song Always on My Mind when sung by Claire Foy's character to on-screen son Andrew Scott made it truly hit home.

Haigh highlighted the lyric 'Maybe I didn’t hold you all those lonely, lonely times.' as particularly characterising the lost time between Adam (Scott) and his mother.

