Ripley on Netflix: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest news

The star of the critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers and Olivier-winning actor is a firm favourite for roles in shows such as Sherlock and Fleabag, but now Scott plays a whole new iconic character in the form of Tom Ripley.

2024 is truly the year of Andrew Scott.

The new eight-episode limited series adapts the events of Patricia Highsmith’s novels on the Ripley character, beginning with The Talented Mr Ripley.

The novel was previously adapted into a film starring Matt Damon as Ripley, with co-stars including Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

So, what can we expect from this all-new black-and-white Netflix series?

Ripley on Netflix release date and time

Ripley will be released on Netflix on Thursday 4th April 2024 at 8am GMT

The series will consist of eight episodes which will all be released at once.

The show has been conceived as a limited series but it remains to be seen whether there will be a follow-up.

Ripley cast

Lorenzo Sisti/NETFLIX.

The following cast members have been confirmed for Netflix’s Ripley.

Andrew Scott as Thomas “Tom” Ripley

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood

Johnny Flynn as Richard “Dickie” Greenleaf

Eliot Summer as TBC

John Malkovich as TBC

Olivier-winning actor Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) stars as the titular con artist Tom Ripley in the eight-episode limited series.

Meanwhile, Emma star Johnny Flynn portrays the rich and charming playboy Dickie Greenleaf who opens Ripley up to a rich new world but becomes the subject of obsession, while Dakota Fanning portrays Dickie’s wealthy partner Marge Sherwood.

The series also features Eliot Summer and the legendary John Malkovich but their roles have currently not been confirmed.

Ripley trailer

A trailer for the upcoming Netflix series was released on Monday 22nd January 2024.

The footage shows off the stunning black-and-white visuals of the series and also gives us an idea of the glamorous locales on offer in the series.

What is the plot of Ripley on Netflix?

Netflix

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It continues: “Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

“The drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels.”

Given that Highsmith wrote a series of Ripley novels, it remains to be seen how many the show will encompass but we know for certain that this includes the first volume, The Talented Mr Ripley.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.