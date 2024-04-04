Set in 1960s New York, Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) seizes a chance to dramatically alter his lifestyle when he heads to Europe to bring home the errant scion of a shipping construction business.

Once in Italy, Tom slots into his new lifestyle. However, as one of literature's greatest anti-heroes, fans will know that Tom is not what he appears to be.

Here's your guide to the cast of the series Ripley on Netflix.

Ripley cast: Full list of characters in Netflix series starring Andrew Scott

The central cast of Ripley is as follows.

Andrew Scott as Thomas 'Tom' Ripley

Dakota Fanning as Marjorie 'Marge' Sherwood

Johnny Flynn as Richard 'Dickie' Greenleaf

Eliot Sumner as Frederick 'Freddie' Miles

Maurizio Lombardi as Inspector Pietro Ravini

Margherita Buy as Signora Buffi

Louis Hofmann as Max Yoder

Vittorio Viviani as Matteo

Bokeem Woodbine as Alvin McCarron

John Malkovich as Reeves Minot

Kenneth Lonergan as Herbert Greenleaf

Ann Cusack as Emily Greenleaf

Here's all you need to know about the key players in Ripley.

Andrew Scott plays Thomas 'Tom' Ripley

Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley in Netflix's Ripley. Netflix

Who is Tom Ripley? An unsettling con artist who is tasked with tracking down a wealthy American acquaintance named Dickie Greenleaf in Italy and persuading him to return home to New York.

However, once in Italy, Tom becomes focused on achieving a luxurious life for himself with Dickie, but mostly for himself - by any means necessary.

On casting Ripley, writer-director Steven Zaillian told Netflix: "The right actor for me is always a good one, which Andrew obviously is.

"He has the range to play the many personas of Ripley over the course of the story, beginning as a petty criminal who feels he deserves better than his meager circumstances, to someone who can be whatever he needs to be in order to improve that condition.

"At one point he says he’s not one of those people who takes advantage of people. But he’d also tell you he doesn’t lie, which is just as untrue."

What else has Andrew Scott appeared in? Irish actor Scott is best known for his BAFTA-winning role as Moriarty in the BBC's Sherlock series, as well as his turn as the 'Hot Priest' in the second run of Fleabag.

Andrew Scott has also had film roles in Pride, the James Bond film Spectre, and the war film 1917. Recently, he won acclaim for his turn in the drama All of Us Strangers and won plaudits for his performance in Vanya on the West End stage.

Dakota Fanning plays Marjorie 'Marge' Sherwood

Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood in Ripley. Stefano Cristiano Montesi/Netflix

Who is Marge Sherwood? An American writer living on the Amalfi Coast who has a casual romantic relationship with Dickie, and who swiftly becomes suspicious of Tom's presence in their lives. Will Marge be the one to uncover Tom's actions?

Dakota Fanning told Netflix of her role: "I was also excited that Marge gets the honour of being one of the only people that is dubious of Tom Ripley, so it’s very much this cat and mouse relationship between the two of them."

What else has Dakota Fanning appeared in? A child star from a young age with film roles in I Am Sam, Man on Fire, The Cat in the Hat and The War of the Worlds, Dakota Fanning has continued to be a star in adulthood with roles in films such as The Runaways, The Twilight Saga, Night Moves, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and The Equalizer 3.

On television, Fanning has starred in The Alienist and The First Lady.

Johnny Flynn plays Richard 'Dickie' Greenleaf

Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf in Ripley. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Dickie Greenleaf? The heir to an American shipping fortune, a bohemian and a wannabe painter, the charming and handsome Dickie is living a comfortable life on the Amalfi Coast when Tom arrives on a mission to persuade him to come home.

However, instead the pair soon form a strong friendship. Will Dickie soon begin to suspect that Tom is not the good friend he appears to be?

What else has Johnny Flynn appeared in? The half-brother of Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, Johnny has made an illustrious career of his own with turns in the Netflix series Lovesick, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables and film roles in Emma., as David Bowie in Stardust, The Dig, Operation Mincemeat and One Life.

Eliot Sumner plays Frederick 'Freddie' Miles

Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles in Ripley. Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Freddie Miles? An American playwright who moves among Dickie's friendship circles and is instantly distrustful of Tom Ripley.

What else has Eliot Sumner appeared in? Sumner is the child of musician Sting and the actress Trudie Styler, and they are best known for their career as a singer-songwriter.

Sumner has only had small acting roles before, having appeared in Me Without You, Stardust and Guy Ritchie's film The Gentlemen, as well as their small appearance in the James Bond film No Time to Die as a SPECTRE guard.

Steven Zaillian said of casting Sumner: "Eliot, too, auditioned, along with 200 other actors. Almost all of them played Freddie as a loud obnoxious American, which is understandable since that’s basically how Highsmith described him in the book.

"Instead, Eliot chose to play Freddie as quiet, knowing, sophisticated, which I found more interesting, and more of a formidable threat to Tom than some loudmouth."

Maurizio Lombardi plays Inspector Pietro Ravini

Maurizio Lombardi as Inspector Ravini in Ripley. Philippe Antonello/Netflix

Who is Inspector Pietro Ravini? A member of the police force in Rome who investigates a shocking crime, and soon ends up in a cat-and-mouse game with Tom Ripley.

What else has Maurizio Lombardi appeared in? Lombardi is an Italian actor and theatre director, best known to English-speaking audiences for roles in series such as Riviera, The Young Pope and The New Pope, as well as The Name of the Rose and Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio.

Margherita Buy plays Signora Buffi

Who is Signora Buffi? The landlady of an apartment building in Rome where Tom stays for a time.

What else has Margherita Buy appeared in? The award-winning and renowned Italian actress is best known for her film roles in The Station, Not of this World, Days and Clouds, A Five Star Life, My Mother, Caterina in the Big City and Manual of Love.

Louis Hofmann plays Max Yoder

Who is Max Yoder? A wealthy close friend of Freddie Miles who attempts to get in touch with Dickie Greenleaf in Rome.

What else has Louis Hofmann appeared in? A German actor, Hofmann is best known for roles in the German film Tom Sawyer, the Danish film Land of Mine, and the German Netflix series Dark.

Vittorio Viviani plays Matteo

Who is Matteo? An Italian shopkeeper and post office worker who lives in Atrani.

What else has Vittorio Vivani appeared in? An Italian actor best known for roles in Elisa di Rivombrosa, Cronaca di una passion and Mille bolle blu.

Bokeem Woodbine plays Alvin McCarron

Who is Alvin McCarron? A private detective hired by Herbert Greenleaf who crosses paths with Tom Ripley on more than one occasion.

What else has Bokeem Woodbine appeared in? An American actor, Woodbine is best known for roles in Jason's Lyric, Fargo season 2, Underground, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Ray.

Cristina Fondi plays Aunt Dottie

Who is Aunt Dottie? The unloving aunt and guardian of Tom Ripley whom he still writes letters to.

What else has Cristina Fondi appeared in? An Italian actress best known for Don Giovanni, Gli angeli di Borsellino and Raffaello.

John Malkovich plays Reeves Minot

John Malkovich as Reeves Minot in Ripley. Netflix

Who is Reeves Minot? A mysterious American man in Europe who befriends Tom. The character first appears in the Ripley novels in the second volume, Ripley Under Ground.

What else has John Malkovich appeared in? Malkovich is an American actor of incredible renown, having won an Emmy and been nominated for two Oscars, a BAFTA, two SAG awards and three Golden Globes.

Malkovich's film roles include Places in the Heart, In the Line of Fire, The Killing Fields, Empire of the Sun, Dangerous Liaisons, Of Mice and Men, Con-Air, Rounders, Being John Malkovich, Shadow of the Vampire, Burn After Reading and Red.

Malkovich also portrayed Tom Ripley in a film adaptation of the third Ripley novel, Ripley's Game.

Steven Zaillian noted to Netflix: "John had played Tom Ripley in a version of Ripley’s Game about 20 years ago. I thought it would be fun to see him in another role from that and other Ripley novels." The role of Minot was portrayed in that film by actor Ray Winstone.

Kenneth Lonergan plays Herbert Greenleaf

Who is Herbert Greenleaf? The wealthy shipbuilder hires Tom Ripley to visit Italy and persuade Dickie to come home.

What else has Kenneth Lonergan appeared in? Lonergan is an American director, playwright and screenwriter who co-wrote Gangs of New York, as well as wrote and directed You Can Count on Me, Margaret and Manchester by the Sea, as well as numerous other plays.

Zaillian told Netflix: "I’d seen Kenneth in the films he’d written and directed and found his performances in them very down to earth."

Ann Cusack plays Emily Greenleaf

Who is Emily Greenleaf? Herbert's wife and the mother of Dickie, Emily Greenleaf is unwell with leukaemia and longs to see her wayward son.

What else has Ann Cusack appeared in? Cusack is best known for her roles in the films Multiplicity, A League of Their Own and The Informant!, along with various other television roles.

Of Cusack's casting, Zaillian told Netflix: "Ann I’d seen in many things, but it was an amazing scene she did with Kieran Culkin in the first episode of season 2 of Fargo that really struck me as extraordinary."

Ripley arrived on Netflix on Thursday 4th April.

