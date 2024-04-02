Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, however, Scott was quick to lay out the distinctions between the two characters, explaining that "it doesn't feel similar" playing them.

He explained: "Of course there are elements... it's dark, it's very dark, and it's very different to my own genial kind of personality.

"But it does feel different. I felt like when I was playing James Moriarty that I was playing a villain, and for some reason I really retreat against calling Tom Ripley a villain."

Andrew Scott as Jim Moriarty in Sherlock. BBC

He continued: "I think he’s an anti-hero, that's what I think he is, and I think it’s up to me to make the audience imagine what it’s like to be Tom Ripley, not to be a victim of Tom Ripley. That's what we should feel like.

"We should empathise with him, and I don't necessarily think that that's the job of an antagonist or a villain. Tom is the protagonist in this, and so for that reason I just don't see him in that way."

Scott also said of playing Ripley: "I don't think he's a natural-born killer, he just ends up doing some things out of necessity - and I think he's got charm, and I think there's a sort of vulnerability to the character that I really liked."

The new Netflix series, which is arriving on Thursday 4th April, follows Scott's character Ripley as he scrapes by as a grifter in early 1960s New York, when he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss recently said that he and Steven Moffat would "love to make a Sherlock movie", calling it "the natural thing to do" but adding that there were difficulties involved.

