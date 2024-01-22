For context, the official synopsis reads: "Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

"Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder."

Ripley is billed as a limited series – based on the same book that inspired 1999's acclaimed Matt Damon film – and will be available to stream in its entirety on Netflix from Thursday 4th April 2024.

Netflix's Ripley also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the rebellious son that Thomas is tasked with retrieving, plus Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood and singer-songwriter Eliot Sumner in an undisclosed role.

The series comes from acclaimed screenwriter Steven Zaillian, who is best known for penning Academy Award-winning screenplay Schindler's List, plus Gangs of New York, The Irishman and HBO miniseries The Night Of (which starred Riz Ahmed).

Meanwhile, Scott experienced a surge in popularity following his celebrated role in Fleabag's second season, with later projects including BBC One's His Dark Materials and BAFTA-nominated indie film All of Us Strangers.

Ripley was originally commissioned by Paramount-owned network Showtime, but the eight-episode series was acquired by Netflix last year, which will now distribute the show globally.

The Talented Mr Ripley has experienced quite the resurgence as of late, with the story also being discussed in relation to Emerald Fennell's buzzy British film Saltburn.

Ripley is coming to Netflix on Thursday 4th April 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

