Douglas Is Cancelled is a new ITV series set in the world of television news, which stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as the titular character, whose life turns upside down when a comment he makes at a wedding goes viral – and not in a good way.

For creator Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), it wasn't until the words "cancel culture" went viral that he found the name for the series.

"At the time I wrote this, I wouldn't have known the expression," Moffat told Variety. "Obviously [once I did] I co-opted it straight into the title."

The four-part series follows Douglas as he attempts to salvage his personal and professional lives, alongside his internet savvy co-anchor, Madeline (Karen Gillan), who has the chance save or end Douglas's career with her near eight million follows on Instagram.

Karen Gillan and Hugh Bonneville in Douglas is Cancelled. ITV

Moffat continued: "What's funny about this is you don't know what he [actually] said until the end. So you can make up your mind [along the way] whether he should be cancelled or not.

"It's a heated topic and isn't it funny that everyone has exactly the same opinion, really? Everybody wants to cancel somebody."

Speaking of his role in the series, Bonneville told Variety once he read the script, he knew turning down the series wasn't an option.

"I can't think of anyone who would, not when you've got a character as well written, and drama as tantalising and as funny and as ultimately dark as this," he told the publication.

Elsewhere in the cast are the likes of Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed and Simon Russell Beale.

"It's the kind of cast that makes you terrified about stepping into the room," Moffat previously said in a statement.

Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITVX in 2024.

